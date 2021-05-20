Three families teamed up to plant 62 evergreen trees Saturday, May 15, at the Jim Peterson Athletic Complex in The Lakes neighborhood in Blaine.
The three families that participated included Grant Melquist and his sons Leo and Eli; Mike Brenk and his children Katie, Lucy and Charlie; and Henry Coleman and his children Charlie, Jack and Lucy. All three families are neighbors and live adjacent to the athletic complex.
The tree planting event was organized by Grant Melquist, who said he wanted to do the project for three reasons: to get his kids and local neighborhood kids outdoors, to plant trees that would reduce noise pollution along Radisson Road and provide more visual appeal; and to work on a project with his kids that gave back to the community and the environment.
“We all live here, and we wanted to take care of the park and make it look beautiful,” Melquist said. “Everyone has been so cooped up with COVID. We all know each other, but we’ve been isolated for a long time and the kids really wanted to spend time together, so we got them together to volunteer outside so they’re not feeling so cooped up. So they play together, and now they volunteer together.”
Melquist worked with the city of Blaine, which provided grant funding for the trees and donated leftover evergreens from the city’s annual Arbor Day sale.
Melquist worked with the city’s forester to pick a location for the trees and settled on the west side of the Jim Peterson Athletic Complex along Radisson Road.
“I thought it was great for the earth, and I thought it was a great thing for everyone to do,” said Jack Coleman, 8, on why he wanted to participate in the project. Coleman is a second-grader at St. Odilia Catholic School in St. Paul.
“It’s stuff like this that makes a community,” Mike Brenk said. “We’ve been in our house now for 10 years, and the park was a huge reason why we moved here to Blaine. Now for us and the kids to have a chance to add to the park and this community is incredible.”
“We go walking along the paths a lot, and we play soccer at [the Jim Peterson Athletic Complex], so it will be nice to come check on the trees and to watch them grow,” said Katie Brenk, 9, a fourth-grader at Northpoint Elementary in Blaine.
Jack Coleman and Katie Brenk’s favorite things about doing the project were spending time with friends, digging in the dirt, finding earthworms, giving back to the community and helping the earth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.