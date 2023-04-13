District 6 Rep. Tom Emmer visited constituents in Blaine at Lorenz Bus Service on April 5. He was there to check in on the transportation industry and hear from Lorenz about industry recovery three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We’re still building back,” Lorenz CEO Mike Canine said. “Some buses used to run all week long, now they’re maybe two or three days a week. (It could take) another two to three years for most of the industry to recover. We’re lucky we’re diversified.”
Canine shared that the private transportation industry went from 3,000 individual businesses to around 1,400 post-pandemic. He attributes Lorenz’s stability to the diversity of services they provide, from school busing, State Fair park-and-rides and even military transport. Their coach buses are their most recognizable service, however, and they carry some of the highest profile passengers.
“Most professional sports teams, when they’re in Minnesota, this is what they ride,” Canine said as the touring group sat aboard one of Lorenz’s branded coach buses … with Emmer behind the wheel.
“It’s impressive!” School Bus Operation Manager Isaiah Newell said from his seat, noticing Emmer’s ability in steering the bus. “Most people want to turn like it’s a car.”
Emmer described the turning as tight, even with the dozens of extra feet trailing behind him that usually doesn’t accompany a regular vehicle. He also shared his experience operating other unorthodox forms of transportation.
“Well I’ve landed jets before,” Emmer said, before adding: “On the simulator.”
Prior to the bus ride, Emmer went on a tour of the facility, meeting with staff and hearing about daily operations. The latter half of his visit focused on discussing the needs of the transportation community, with his intent to bring their concerns back to Washington as the U.S. House continues to work on legislation. One concern Lorenz had was rushed electrification of large trucks and buses.
“We’re worried that electrification is going to get crammed down our throats when we’re not ready for it, or when the tech is not there,” Canine said.
Canine also said that the bus industry is relatively new to politicians in terms of visibility. The industry was able to run fairly independently prior to the pandemic. But post-pandemic, they have seen the need for support that many other industries have felt in the economic after effects.
“This industry used to be a very self-sufficient, family-owned business,” Canine said. “Some friends in D.C. couldn’t believe how big the industry was (when these needs started arising), it seemed like bus companies came out of nowhere. Our industry is critical, essential infrastructure.”
A prominent industry ask identified by Canine included an analysis of existing Department of Human Services funds that provide security grants to transportation companies. These grants allow buses from private and public companies to be used and compensated for in the event of emergencies. Canine used the protests and riots of May/June 2020 as one example of these funds and how they did not account for the full extent of the emergency’s impact.
Canine described several “anarchist” instigators online levied threats to Lorenz because their buses were used in the emergency, and arguments sprung up telling Lorenz to “stop providing services to the police.”
The American Bus Association is lobbying for a $10 million increase to their security grant share to account for private transportation’s larger share in passengers.
Lower Energy Costs Act
Emmer’s visit came on the heels of the House passing H.R. 1, known as the Lower Energy Costs Act, on March 30. He spoke with ABC Newspapers during his visit to Blaine about how the act will impact the transportation industry in the event it is passed by the Senate.
“You’ve had a problem the last two years, where you have to figure out how much it costs to operate a business like this,” Emmer said. “Operation costs have skyrocketed over the last two years, and a lot of this starts with energy. You know what drives our entire economy? Affordable, abundant and efficient energy.”
Emmer said that it’s not only fuel that affects Lorenz’s operating costs, but double digit interest rates have made things such as payroll increase, as well.
He said that H.R. 1 will correct for decisions made in the early days of the Biden Administration concerning fossil fuels.
“That bill that we passed last week, the policy in it is intended to restore American energy independence,” Emmer said. “Because frankly, from the first day Joe Biden took office, he killed the Keystone pipeline, he killed drilling on public lands, I mean, it was an attack on fossil fuel driven businesses. We aren’t for one or the other. We believe in an all-of-the-above energy strategy, but you’ve got to have all of the above.”
Emmer’s visit came just two days after President Joe Biden visited Fridley to talk about his administration’s green energy initiatives and how they will be implemented at the local Cummins’ facility. Emmer was critical of Biden’s threat to veto the Lower Energy Costs Act if it failed to receive revisions by the time it hit his desk.
“Joe Biden is quickly becoming the pied piper of the Democratic left,” Emmer said. “He keeps telling them he is going to veto things. The D.C. Crime Bill, he said he was going to veto that even though what we were doing was undoing the District of Columbia’s bill that was lifting sentencing minimums off of carjacking and some murder charges.”
Emmer said that Biden went back on his initial plan to veto, with 173 Democrats in the House voting against the D.C. Crime Bill as per his threatened veto.
He also said that a similar thing happened with end-of-pandemic legislation, with Biden threatening to veto, “190-some” Democrats voting against and Biden signing the bill in the end. Emmer thinks situations like this will get Democrats to rethink H.R. 1, with four in the House voting to approve the bill.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of Democrats second guess what they’re doing,” Emmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.