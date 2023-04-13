District 6 Rep. Tom Emmer visited constituents in Blaine at Lorenz Bus Service on April 5. He was there to check in on the transportation industry and hear from Lorenz about industry recovery three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We’re still building back,” Lorenz CEO Mike Canine said. “Some buses used to run all week long, now they’re maybe two or three days a week. (It could take) another two to three years for most of the industry to recover. We’re lucky we’re diversified.”

