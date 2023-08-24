Harley the golden retriever gets some pets while playing at the Swanson Dog Park in Blaine Aug. 17 at the annual Bark in the Park event, which celebrates local dogs and their owners. The Bark in the Park event included music from The Castaways, dog vendors, food trucks and playtime for the dogs at the dog park.
The annual Blaine Bark in the Park event was held Aug. 17 at Aquatore and the Swanson Dog parks. The event celebrates local dogs and their owners and included music from The Castaways, dog vendors, dog grooming services, treats, food trucks and playtime for the dogs at the dog park.
Alice and Amanda Percy listen as The Castaways perform at the the annual Blaine Bark in the Park event that was held Aug. 17 at Aquatore and the Swanson Dog parks. The Percys were joined by their dogs Rosie, Bailey and Ruby.
