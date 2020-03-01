The Blaine City Council voted 3-4 Feb. 19 to deny a code amendment that would have paved the way for approval of an event center strongly opposed by some residents.
On Sept. 4, 2019, the City Council voted in favor of rezoning the planned Royal Lakes Retail Center at the corner of Lexington and Main to become a planned business district with a conditional use permit allowing for a restaurant, coffee shop and retail space.
The owner of the property, Lenny Lieser, claimed he was having difficulties finding owners for the property and instead proposed building an event center after receiving an offer for a lease by Exquisite Receptions.
On Feb. 3 the City Council heard the first reading of a code amendment to the planned business district zoning district that would have allowed meeting and assembly halls under 6,000 square feet as a use allowed by a conditional use permit in the district.
The code amendment was presented after the city received an application from Exquisite Receptions for a 5,500-square-foot event center for the proposed Royal Lakes Retail Center site. Currently, the zoning does not support such a use in the planned business district zone.
On Feb. 19 the City Council was asked to vote on both the code amendment and a conditional use permit for the event center.
City Planner Lori Johnson said staff recommended that whether the City Council approved or denied the code amendment, it should also vote the same on the conditional use permit for the event center.
Prior to discussion and voting, the City Council heard a brief presentation on the property being proposed and then heard from a few concerned residents. Most of the residents of the nearby Parkside North neighborhood objected to the event center, and many showed up to the meeting to support denial of the project.
Lieser then spoke saying a restaurant and bar, which are strongly favored by residents, are not as economically feasible with the property as an event center would be. He added that many local restaurants would benefit from the event center because they could cater events.
“With all that I’ve learned about restaurants, many are struggling severely,” he said. “With what I need to charge and with limited parking a restaurant lease is not realistic. In addition, my banker is not in favor of financing a restaurant. ... We have an opportunity to help many businesses, restaurants and myself as well as saving hundreds of local jobs.”
“We need to decide what kind of community we want to be,” Council Member Andrew Garvais said. “As we make decisions on zoning, conditional permits and what kind of businesses we allow in, we need to be very strategic in thinking about what we want and what we need in this community because a lot of times we don’t have a lot of control over a use that’s permitted. This situation, we have that control. An event center is not permitted. This requests it to allow the change to permit it, and I don’t support opening it up and then creating Blaine the Mecca of event centers now that this will be an appropriate use for this zoning.”
Garvais said he and Community Development Director Erik Thorvig connected Lieser with someone who was interested in developing a restaurant on the property and that Lieser still claimed no one wanted to lease his property. At the City Council meeting, Garvais again offered Lieser assistance with finding an owner.
Council Member Jess Robertson said she was frustrated with this property because “we’re trying to shove a square peg into a round hole.”
“You’re asking council to change the zoning for the entire city for one event center,” she said to Lieser.
Robertson warned residents the City Council will have no control over what kind of business eventually goes there. “You have to hear that something is go in there and you might not like that either,” she said.
Council Member Wes Hovland favored of the event center.
“We can’t always pick and choose what kind of businesses, bars, restaurants or coffee shops are going to come in,” he said. “That comes down to the property owner to try and bring desirable businesses in. What we can control is the zoning. Does an event center provide a service or value to the community? Yes it does.”
Mayor Tom Ryan also spoke in favor of the event center, saying it’s a business many are seeking in Blaine.
“People want services here,” he said. “There’s 67,000 people here, and if each family has 1-2 people getting married, they all go out of this city, and all that business leaves Blaine.”
“I don’t consider the rezoning just to be one area,” Council Member Dick Swanson said. “There are other areas of the city that can use an event center. ... I have people telling me Blaine needs event centers. We need multiple event centers. I believe that the owner should have an option. If he can get a restaurant, great. If it’s an event center, it is going to have a lot less impact on the neighborhood than a restaurant and bar that’s going to be open until 2 o’clock in the morning seven days a week.”
Council Member Julie Jeppson said there are not enough restaurants near the Parkside North neighborhood and people want it and not an event center.
“My reason for not supporting this is that as a collective people don’t want (the event center),” she said. “They just simply don’t want it.”
Both Garvais and Council Member Richard Paul said they’d like to discuss and fix any traffic concerns local residents have when the business is eventually decided upon.
The City Council voted down the code amendment 4-3, with Garvais, Jeppson, Paul and Robertson voting against it and Hovland, Ryan and Swanson voting in favor.
Because the code amendment failed, the conditional use permit for the event center was also denied.
