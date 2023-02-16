The state tradition will continue for dance powerhouses Blaine and Spring Lake Park, as each team advanced in both jazz and kick during the Section 3AAA Championships in Bloomington Feb. 11.
Blaine dominated en route to the jazz title, while also adding a third-place finish in kick. Spring Lake Park finished as the runner-up in both events.
“I really feel that our team went out on the floor and danced the best they have this year,” Blaine head coach Trina Develice said. “They danced as a team and brought the energy. I always tell my team to dance as one out there and they definitely did that. All of the hard work they put in definitely paid off. I feel very blessed to coach these girls and I am so proud of them.”
Blaine’s title run was built on its stellar chemistry, enabling the team to handle lofty expectations while putting together state-caliber routines.
“The bond that we share is unlike any other team,” Blaine’s Alayna Kulas said. “Although our team is small, we share valuable friendships with each other. Within the two weeks leading up to the section tournament, we came early to practice to do team bonding activities together, and have team talks, motivating each other to gain confidence and accomplish our biggest goals. On competition days we stay focused by warming up as a group, running through the dance a few times, and visualizing our routine together to envision our future success.”
“I think the bond between the dancers is one of the things that makes us stand out,” Blaine’s Kendall Isaacson said. “You can hear us cheering each other on the entire time we dance! You can also see how much we have grown together from our first performance to our most recent performance on the sections floor. We take the time at practice to get to know each other as people and not just dancers. We have also made an effort to incorporate fun activities into practice which really gets us motivated and excited to work hard!”
The state meet will be held at Target Center in Minneapolis. Jazz competition is Feb. 17, and kick is Feb. 18.
“It is a huge accomplishment to earn a trip to the state tournament, especially in both,” Develice said. “Winning the section in jazz was pretty awesome. There are so many talented teams in our section that it feels great to be at the top. Dancing at state is ultimately our team goal. Dancing at the Target Center is a wonderful experience for dance teams, and I am so glad that our team gets to be a part of it.”
“The feeling is so surreal,” Isaacson said. “I was so excited when I heard our name get called for both dances, especially when we became jazz champs. This team has been my favorite part of my high school time, so getting the opportunity to go to state with them means so much to me. Since this is my last time being able to perform on the state floor, I’m so glad it gets to be with these dancers. This season has been so fun and it feels so special to get to share this moment with these girls!”
“I was thrilled when we were announced as state qualifiers in both jazz and kick,” Kulas said. “As a team, we accomplished our ultimate goal, and I couldn’t be more proud. I feel so blessed to advance to the state tournament with such an incredible group of girls. Dancing on the state floor is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, an opportunity that I want each and every dancer on this team to experience. I feel so honored and grateful to compete at the highest level of competition against the best teams in the state.”
Section 2AA
Totino-Grace won the Section 2AA title in kick and was the runner-up in jazz Feb. 11, advancing to state in both events. Fridley earned 10th in jazz and 11th in kick, and Columbia Heights earned 11th in jazz and 13th in kick.
Section 2A
PACT earned eighth place in jazz at the Section 2A Championships Feb. 1.
