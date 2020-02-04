The talent and preparation were apparent leading in. It would just come down to one day, two performances and a whole lot of fight.
Rising to the occasion in every category, the Blaine dance team ended the day with trips to state in both of its events Feb. 1, finishing as runner-up in jazz and in third place in kick at the Section 4AAA Championships in Forest Lake.
“The girls have all been pushing hard every day at practice, especially the past couple weeks, I knew they had it in them to be in the top three,” Blaine head coach Trina Develice said. “We just wanted them to believe they could do it and perform like they wanted it and they did just that. Our team went out on the floor and danced as one. They left everything on the floor and put their heart into everything they did. They danced with confidence and left the floor knowing they gave everything they had.”
The fate of the season resting on one performance for each, going against top competition, Blaine knew it needed to come together for a pair of big performances. Dancing kick in the morning session and jazz in the afternoon, Blaine delivered in both.
“I feel like our dance team really danced and pushed ourselves to be our best and left it all out on the floor, which is all that we have asked from everyone all season,” captain Alexia Willis said. “I feel like our team really rose to the challenge and we danced beyond how I expected them to, from the great energy level to facials and emotion that weren’t at our strongest in the beginning of the season. Everyone just stepped up their game and I’m truly so proud of my girls.”
“We finally danced as one rather than as individuals,” captain Makenzie Schowalter said. “We all danced for each other and left everything on the floor. We went out with confidence and killed it on that floor. That feeling was truly amazing! The team did way beyond what I expected. I expected us to go out there and have fun, but each dancer gave their everything and pushed themselves to their limits to ensure that we had success.”
“I don’t think the team could have danced any better,” captain Jocelyn Erlandson said. “Before each dance we pulled everyone in and told them to give each dance everything they got and just leave it all out on the floor like it’s our own and we all did just that. I feel like the team danced exactly how I was expecting. Before each performance, every girl was ready to give each routine their everything. We had been practicing so hard and everyone wanted it so, so badly and we all just went out there and showed just how bad we wanted it, and that’s all I could’ve hoped for. I think everything was well-deserved.”
Going up against a strong lineup of competitors, giving judges a distinct impression is essential. For Blaine, it was the combination of talent and desire coursing throughout their performances.
“Our routines stood out because we wanted it so bad,” Schowalter said. “Every girl knew that they wanted to hear Blaine’s name get called in the top three spots and it truly showed. Our whole team showed the judges how hard we worked this season and that’s definitely why we did as well as we did.”
“I feel like these dances stood out from others because we are a team that was fighting as hard as we possibly could to have our name get called on that section floor and it really showed through both of our dances,” Willis said. “Also, how close we have gotten with each other and followed our team motto, which was to rise as one.”
The dances complete, the nerves shifted to the wait for the results to be read.
With the top three moving on, Blaine’s name was called off in third place for kick, then having won a tiebreaker to claim second place in jazz, setting off a pair of celebrations.
“There was just so much excitement in the air, that’s all I could feel at the initial moment,” Erlandson said. “My first thought was how happy I was that I get to spend two more weeks with my favorite people. The encouragement from our coaches, families and fans made everything 10 times better too. We definitely couldn’t have done any of this without all of their support and to see them go so wild to hearing our name called made it all so much more exciting. Then after hearing that there was a tie in jazz, I felt a lot of nervousness, and after we weren’t called for third my heart started pounding just a little harder. Hearing our names called for second place after the long pause from the announcer just felt like we deserved it so much. I couldn’t have asked for this sections experience to have gone any other way.”
“While I was holding my teammates’ hands with my head bowed and my eyes closed, all I could hear over and over again in my head was the announcer yelling ‘Blaine,’ and then when he finally said it, I was just overjoyed and filled with excitement beyond words,” Willis said. “For jazz, we then again were all holding hands and heard him announce third place, but not our name, and I only had a positive mindset at this point. I had to contain my excitement so I just looked up at my mom in the bleachers and exchanged a beaming smile with her. He called our name for second place and I grabbed my teammates as quickly as I could and we were just jumping up and down. It was an absolute amazing memory that I will never forget, especially my senior year being a captain.”
“I can’t even find the words to describe it,” Schowalter said. “We all wanted to dance on the floor so bad that when the time came for us to punch in our ticket to state, it felt so surreal. I was so overjoyed with emotions at the fact that I was finally going to dance at the Target Center. Once Blaine was called for second in jazz, all I felt was happiness. I was so proud of my team for pushing and never giving up this season. I truly can’t wait to share the state floor with my dance family!”
Brainerd took first place in both categories.Anoka also advanced in each by taking second place in kick and third in jazz, with Blaine making it a clean sweep by the trio of the six state bids.
“We have a very talented team with excellent technique and ability to do each of the skills throughout the routines,” Develice said. “This is a very special group of dancers and I am so very proud of them all. They went up against some really strong teams and proved to the judges that they wanted it. They really pushed themselves and it was so fun to see their excitement when Blaine was called to move on to the state tournament in both kick and jazz.”
Blaine will compete in the state meet at Target Center in Minneapolis Feb. 14-15. A fitting end to a year of dedication.
“This whole year we have been told this year’s group of girls is something special,” Erlandson said. “Our coaches worked so hard to make our dances beautiful and gave us all the right tools and showcased every girl’s skills in a special way. I think our jazz dance is something very special in a way that it is very hard-hitting, but we also have moments to just let out a breath and try to get the audience to feel something with us.
“I feel like our group of girls have a special bond and realized how to dance as one right at the beginning of the season, which is something super special. I’ve been told more than once that our team is just different to watch; people say that when we dance it looks like we just enjoy each other and love to dance together, which makes it so much easier to feel something from a routine, and that’s something super cool to hear from the audience.”
