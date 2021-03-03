In a year in which nothing was guaranteed, it was a team that took nothing for granted.
In the end, one of the powerhouse programs in Class AAA secured a return to the state meet, as the Blaine dance team earned a runner-up finish in jazz during the Section 4AAA Championships in Forest Lake Feb. 26.
“Our dancers really have been great with handling this season during the pandemic,” head coach Trina Develice said. “They love what they do so the opportunity to get out there and compete was something they did not take for granted. Our season started with two in-person practices and then went to virtual practices for a few weeks and then eventually went back to in-person. Once we were in-person full time, things were coming together nicely and the girls were happy being with their teammates and doing what they love to do.”
“There definitely is a different feeling being able to advance to state this year since everything has never really been guaranteed for us,” captain Olivia Galloway said. “I think it was a really amazing feeling to be able to advance to state because it showed that even with all of the uncertainty that this year brought us we were able to still have a really successful season as a team.”
Blaine finished the day with a rank score of 6 in jazz, narrowly trailing champ Brainerd in total points with a powerful performance.
“I felt the team danced super strong and we brought everything we had and gave the performance our all because we as a team wanted it so badly to go to state this year,” Galloway said. “To be able to walk off the floor feeling how confident each of my teammates felt was amazing. Along with hearing what our parents and the alumni said afterwards about how they thought the routine went really helped with the feeling we were having as a team. Having such supportive coaches and parents really helped us be successful this year despite everything going on and just to be able to hear the crowd and coaches cheering for us while we danced was an amazing feeling and one that made us feel really confident with what we put out there on the floor.”
“It felt like our team left everything on that floor and gave it everything we had,” captain Bailey Isaacson said. “We all wanted it so badly, you could feel it through the live stream. This year was more of a challenge because we were not guaranteed a state competition. It means a lot to me that I was able to lead our team to state because we’ve worked so hard this season and used that as motivation and will continue to do so.”
The team’s routine is a unique blend – it contains elements featuring various individuals, as well as the team as a whole, all set against a different type of musical backdrop.
“I think this year’s jazz routine sticks out since it is a very different song that not many people have heard of,” Galloway said. “Along with that we as dancers were able to connect with this song a lot because of things we may go through in our day-to-day lives and being able to showcase our personalities with our dancing. The choreography as well made each of us stand out to be able to show our individuality as teammates along with showcasing our strong suits as a team which is really awesome!”
“I think our dance stands out because our song isn’t your typical jazz song it’s more of a soft rock type of music,” Isaacson said. “It makes your emotion and moves really showcase while you’re performing.”
“The way the girls have been performing this routine has been incredible,” Develice said. “They push hard every time they go on the floor, wanting to get better each time. I feel the choreography is put together in a way that shows strengths of each dancer, but also shows the strength and confidence of the entire team.”
Blaine also had a strong showing in high kick at the meet, one spot away from advancing with a fourth-place finish.
Blaine will compete in the state meet in jazz at Edina March 12.
“This team is special,” Blaine head coach Trina Develice said. “They have had a lot thrown at them this year and it is nice to see how they have come through it all to make it to this point of going to the state tournament. They cheer each other on during practices and before we go out to compete. They are a very determined and confident group of dancers.”
