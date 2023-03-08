Anoka County will be remodeling two floors at the Blaine Human Services Center for two of its departments.
The Anoka County Board Feb. 28 unanimously awarded a contract totaling $973,900 to Parkos Construction Company, West St. Paul, using a portion of the county’s $69.8 million federal American Rescue Plan Act allotment to pay the cost.
Under the project, the second floor of the county’s human services building on 89th Avenue NE in Blaine, will be remodeled to house the job training center, while work on the fourth floor, which will include a scanning/mail room, will allow the economic assistance department to occupy all that space.
One reason for the project is the response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has moved human services staff to remote and hybrid work, resulting in a change in operational style to better serve vulnerable individuals and families, said Cindy Cesare, chief human service officer.
In addition, the economic assistance department has been divided between two locations - the human services center in Blaine and the county government center in Anoka - for years and this remodeling will enable it to be under one roof.
Through the project, the job training center will no longer be split between the second and fourth floors, moving entirely to the second floor.
The new hybrid work model involves staff working both remotely and in the office and the remodeling project will accommodate that.
Both departments will use technology, such as virtual rooms, to interact with clients who don’t want face-to-face contact during their appointments, Cesare said.
“The new plan will be more efficient for both staff and the public,” she said.
Work is expected to start in April or May with completion by the end of the year, Cesare said.
The county economic assistance department, of which the job training center is a part, handles cash programs, child support, emergency assistance, funeral funds, medical programs, supplemental nutrition assistance program, housing assistance and food shelves, according to the county website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.