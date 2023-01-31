A traffic signal will be installed at an intersection in Blaine where there have been a number of serious accidents, including a fatality.

The Anoka County Board Jan. 24 unanimously awarded a contract to Forest Lake Contracting, Inc., the lowest of eight bids, in the amount of $658,114.25 for the signal and other improvements at the intersection of Radisson Road (County State Aid Highway 52) and Cloud Drive, a city street.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.