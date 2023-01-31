A traffic signal will be installed at an intersection in Blaine where there have been a number of serious accidents, including a fatality.
The Anoka County Board Jan. 24 unanimously awarded a contract to Forest Lake Contracting, Inc., the lowest of eight bids, in the amount of $658,114.25 for the signal and other improvements at the intersection of Radisson Road (County State Aid Highway 52) and Cloud Drive, a city street.
Joe MacPherson, county chief transportation officer and highway engineer, said there is currently no traffic signal at the intersection, only stop signs on Cloud Drive.
Radisson Road has two lanes in each direction and Cloud Drive one lane, but it is a high-use intersection because there is a lot of development in the area and has safety issues.
“It has been on our radar for some time,” MacPherson said.
Besides the traffic signal, there will be some minor widening of Cloud Drive at the intersection as well as pedestrian ramp improvements to comply with federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards, MacPherson said. The project will be constructed this year, but supply chain issues remain and there is a five- to six-month lead time for traffic signal materials, which is why the county went out for bids in January.
Early bidding was likely the reason the low bid came in under the engineer’s estimate for the project ($706,069.75) because prices are still high due to labor and materials shortages.
The project cost will be shared by the county and city, both using state aid dollars, he said.
The traffic signal is needed for safety reasons because this is a big traffic intersection and corridor, Commissioner Julie Jeppson said.
