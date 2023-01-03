The United States Congress recently passed a $1.66 trillion bipartisan legislation bill to fund the federal government, which includes $4 million that will go to the city of Blaine for the Highway 65 improvement project at 99th Avenue Northeast.

The planned project will construct a grade-separated intersection to improve the flow of traffic, expand access for multiple modes of transportation, and improve safety for vehicles traveling along and across the highway corridor, as well as a safe bike and pedestrian passage, according to a press release from the city of Blaine. The project will also better connect residents and businesses on opposite sides of the corridor, resulting in a more cohesive community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.