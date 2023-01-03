The United States Congress recently passed a $1.66 trillion bipartisan legislation bill to fund the federal government, which includes $4 million that will go to the city of Blaine for the Highway 65 improvement project at 99th Avenue Northeast.
The planned project will construct a grade-separated intersection to improve the flow of traffic, expand access for multiple modes of transportation, and improve safety for vehicles traveling along and across the highway corridor, as well as a safe bike and pedestrian passage, according to a press release from the city of Blaine. The project will also better connect residents and businesses on opposite sides of the corridor, resulting in a more cohesive community.
The city of Blaine, Anoka County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation have been planning for improvements to Highway 65 from 97th Avenue Northeast to 119th Avenue Northeast for several years using a combination of federal, state and local funds. The city’s Congressional delegation worked with House and Senate appropriators to secure $4 million in funding for the 99th Avenue Northeast project and $5 million for a similar project at 109th Avenue requested by Anoka County. Representative Tom Emmer and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith submitted the requests on behalf of the city and county during the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations cycle.
“Highway 65 is a vital link between the Twin Cities urban core and the north metro communities,” said Blaine Mayor Tim Sanders, in the city’s press release. “As a leader in the north metro, Blaine has taken the lead on advocating for change on Highway 65. We are glad to see this investment that returns federal tax dollars to our community. This project has momentum that it has never seen before and it is time to push to fully fund the project.”
This appropriation brings the amount allocated to the entire project to $41 million. The project has a total estimated cost of $163 million. Additional funding is being sought at both the federal and state levels.
