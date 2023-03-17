Kris O’Brien has been in the music scene in Anoka County for over 50 years, starting out in a pop group managed by Bob Dylan’s brother, and most recently spent 40 years as Worship, Music and Drama Director at Christ Lutheran in Blaine before retiring in 2021.

She couldn’t stay away for long, however, as she’s recently made a return to the music business with her “Straight to the Heart” media venture and a comeback concert on March 24, 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran in Coon Rapids.

