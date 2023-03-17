Kris O’Brien has been in the music scene in Anoka County for over 50 years, starting out in a pop group managed by Bob Dylan’s brother, and most recently spent 40 years as Worship, Music and Drama Director at Christ Lutheran in Blaine before retiring in 2021.
She couldn’t stay away for long, however, as she’s recently made a return to the music business with her “Straight to the Heart” media venture and a comeback concert on March 24, 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran in Coon Rapids.
O’Brien has titled the concert “Cradle to Cross” in anticipation of Easter, and it will be a musical journey across the church calendar from Christmas to Holy Week. O’Brien will include other local musicians, vocalists and readers to take audience members through the story of Bethlehem to Calvary.
It’s being presented under her Straight to the Heart Media Company, a social media video network that showcases “moments of peace in the midst of chaos.”
“Take the time to allow yourself to reflect, to be still and to just ‘be,’” O’Brien said along with her first round of video postings. “The medical community is telling us that our emotional being affects our physical being, so we must take care.”
This technology-focused project is a new step for O’Brien in a familiar industry. She began her music career in the 1970s pop group Krisendale, managed by David Zimmerman, who is Bob Dylan’s brother. Bob Dylan’s given name is Robert Zimmerman.
During that time, O’Brien opened for the likes of John Denver and Gordon Lightfoot. After feeling moved to join the ministry through music, O’Brien was hired at Christ Lutheran and stayed there until her short-lived retirement.
“Cradle to Cross” will be free to attend, with a suggested free-will offering. To learn more about Straight to the Heart Media, visit Youtube.com/@StraightToTheHeartMedia.
