With enrollment growth in portions of the district - Blaine, Champlin and Dayton - attendance boundary changes are needed to balance student enrollment. Anoka-Hennepin Schools is coordinating a process for public review and input into draft proposals, which would be approved by the school board in November and put in place for the 2023-24 school year.

Changes are being proposed at the elementary level across the district and at Roosevelt and Northdale Middle Schools in the Blaine High School attendance area. There are no other middle school or any high school attendance boundary changes being proposed.

