Two years ago, she didn’t know if her hockey career had just abruptly ended without even knowing, as COVID cut short her senior collegiate season in the middle of the NCAA Tournament.
A year later, she was lifting the Isobel Cup with the Boston Pride.
This winter, she was back on her homestate ice, concluding her second professional season with the Minnesota Whitecaps at the end of March.
From one style of skates traded for another, to the East Coast and back again two times, twists, turns and determination have marked Spring Lake Park graduate Taylor Turnquist’s hockey career. It all came full circle this year as a leading blue-liner in her first season with the Whitecaps.
Turnquist’s journey began down the road from the National Sports Center in Blaine. She took to the ice very young, sans hockey equipment. It didn’t take long though until sibling influence would lead her to hockey.
“I actually started as a figure skater way back when I was - I don’t even know how old,” Turnquist said. “Four, maybe three. I have a twin brother and an older brother, and they started playing hockey. I told my parents one day I wanted the black hockey skates, not the white figure skates! So I made the switch pretty much because both of my brothers played.”
Turnquist’s start was relaxed, playing for Spring Lake Park youth teams. In time, she added on to her workload ... and her skill set.
“I played all growing up just with my hometown,” Turnquist said. “When I got to middle school, I really started to do summer programs that developed my individual skills. I started doing that and I started to love it even more. When I got to high school, I started lifting weights and all of that kind of stuff. I was kind of a late bloomer all throughout middle school and my first year of high school - I wasn’t that great. But during the summers I really put in the extra work. Even when I didn’t have my license, I’d put my hockey bag on my back and bike up to the Super Rink to practice.”
Dedication turned into results. And soon after, notice from college coaches around the country.
“My sophomore year of high school I really bloomed,” Turnquist said. “That’s when I started to think, maybe Division I is attainable for me, and then I started to hear from coaches and went from there.”
One of those schools was Clarkson University, tucked away in upstate New York near the Canadian border.
“I got an email from the Clarkson coaches and I had no idea where it even was. I was like, ‘What is Clarkson? Is it Division I? Is it Division III?’ I had no idea,” Turnquist laughed.
The school - located in Potsdam, New York - was about to take center stage in women’s college hockey. One of the players they were interested in for their upcoming title run was the Minnesota defender, who was about to play in an elite showcase tournament out East.
“It was about a week before the Bean Town Classic Tournament and they said they were going to come and watch me and they would reach out,” Turnquist said. “After the Bean Town Tournament they reached out and said, ‘We would love to have you come out for a visit.’ So my mom and I flew out there. We saw a couple of schools on the East Coast and headed to Clarkson last. After seeing all the other schools prior and then heading to Clarkson, I just got the immediate feeling that this is where I wanted to be.”
Turnquist was one of only two Minnesotans in her class. While she didn’t know much of her teammates entering school, it took little time for her to experience great success, and feel confident she had made the best choice.
In her first year with the Golden Knights in 2016-17, Clarkson went 32-4-5 on its way to the NCAA title. Her sophomore year, the same result unfolded in even more dramatic fashion, with Clarkson winning all three NCAA Tournament games in overtime for a repeat title. Clarkson fell in the Frozen Four semifinals her junior year, yet it was still a continuation of a remarkable run.
“I didn’t really know many other girls coming in," Turnquist said. "There was one other girl from Minnesota who was the same year as me - she ended up transferring after two years. But I couldn’t be happier with my decision. We won two national championships. It was probably the highlight of my career. It was awesome - you can’t top that. Junior year we made it to the Frozen Four. Unfortunately we lost, but still, to be able to make it to the Frozen Four three years straight is crazy; kind of unheard of. It was amazing.”
Turnquist finished her collegiate career as assistant captain, named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic team all four years and having skated in 117 of 118 games over her final three years.
Still, it appeared COVID may have brought an unexpected and unfulfilling end to her playing days.
“You always think about your senior year, ‘What if this is my last time playing?’ What if I’m done after this?’ So I had all of those thoughts,” Turnquist said. “Unfortunately my senior year was when COVID hit, so they canceled the Elite Eight and Frozen Four. We actually had just landed in Wisconsin to play for the top eight. We ended up having to go home around spring break. I was at my house in Blaine when we got an email saying we weren’t allowed to come back to campus, that we had to finish school online. It was just a whole mix of emotions, like, ‘Wow, my hockey career just suddenly ended without knowing.’”
Turnquist’s thoughts turned to professional hockey and potentially continuing her career. While she looked at playing nearby, a chance to return East emerged.
“I started to think about the Whitecaps,” Turnquist said. “One day out of the blue, I was doing some homework in my room and I got a call from Paul Mara, the Boston Pride coach, and he was like, ‘Hey, we’re looking for ‘D’ next year, would you be willing or want to come play for us?’ Then you start to think, well, I’d need to find a job out there, I’d need to find a place to live out there. That week I really did some searching, talked to my parents about what the best thing was. But I knew deep down I didn’t want to be done playing. So I made it work and I found a job out there.”
The Pride had a dominant playoff run on their way to winning the 2021 Isobel Cup championship, the first franchise in the Premier Hockey Foundation to win a second title.
“It was a lot of fun,” Turnquist said. “The coaches are amazing over there, same with all the girls. I have so much respect for them. They won it again this year so I’m so happy for them.
“It was a big change. I was living in a city and didn’t know anyone, moving in with a couple teammates I didn’t know. But it was amazing, and I had a job that ultimately brought me to my career path in special ed, so they also were very supportive of me missing for the bubble; we had to miss three weeks of work. So it was a great experience. I really appreciated my time there, but it was time to come home. I had been out on the East Coast for five years and I missed all the family stuff going on for five years, so I reached out to the Whitecaps just to see, are they looking for ‘D’? Because again I was like, I don’t know, maybe my career is over. I wasn’t sure. But thankfully I was able to play back here.”
Turnquist was the team's plus/minus leader for the year and scored the opening goal in the Whitecaps’ first round playoff win. The Whitecaps finished the season in the semifinals, just missing out on an Isobel Cup showdown against the Pride, who went on to win a repeat title.
Wins and losses are important, albeit secondary for skaters in the Premier Hockey Foundation. Taking precedence is the chance to continue playing the game they love, while blazing a more prosperous path for future generations of hockey players.
“It’s obviously an up and coming thing,” Turnquist said. “We’re still such a young league. But I think it’s a huge time for women’s hockey these days. All of us are, yeah, competing against each other, but big picture we’re all competing for the same thing and that’s for future women hockey players to be able to say, I want to play be a professional athlete, and have that be their only job. We’re really going through a grind right now. Most girls have full-time jobs and then are trying to find time to work out and make it to practice late at night. So it’s a grind, but I think none of us would have it any other way. We get to keep playing the sport we love.”
