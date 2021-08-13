Chain of Lakes Church, in Blaine, will break ground on its new location in the city at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
The church is currently worshiping in a multi-tenant building with limited space at 10130 Davenport St. NE, Blaine. On a typical Sunday, approximately 80 people attend.
In November 2011 the church bought 12.37 acres of land in The Lakes development in Blaine at 2290 Edison St. NE, located off of Main Street NE just east of Malmborg’s Nursery. The church received approval from the Blaine City Council in 2012 to construct a 38,250-square-foot church.
However, the timing and economics were not right for Chain of Lakes Church to construct the new building, and the conditional use permit expired. Pastor Paul H. Moore said the church is now ready to move ahead with the process, but this time with a smaller building.
City Planner Lori Johnson told the City Council Aug. 2 that Chain of Lakes Church is seeking to put up a 4,913-square-foot building on the Edison Street property for phase 1 of construction, which would also include 50 parking stalls and access to both 125th Avenue and Edison Street.
Johnson said the building will consist mainly of LP smart siding, stone accents and glass. All landscape areas will need to be provided with underground irrigation and sod.
A conditional use permit is required because the property is in a development flex zoning district, which allows churches but only with a conditional use permit, Johnson said.
A potential phase 2 of construction would include an approximately 10,000-square-foot addition, a 10,000-square-foot gym addition and additional parking stalls.
Johnson said phase 2 or any future additions would require a conditional use permit amendment.
The church currently operates one Sunday morning service and proposes the same schedule in the new location. Mid-week programming for adults and children would typically take place on weekday evenings.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing Tuesday, July 13, where Moore was the only one to make comments. Some people expressed concerns to the Planning Commission via email about traffic and adding more safety concerns to The Lakes residential area.
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a conditional use permit for the site.
“We’re very happy to look at building this new church in the Lakes development,” Moore told the City Council Aug. 2. “We’re very excited to be working in partnership with the neighborhood. We’ve been very active in the city of Blaine on a number of issues, and we’re looking to be good partners, and we’re looking forward to moving forward.”
Moore said Chain of Lakes Church is working on addressing a few cost issues but estimates construction will start this fall.
The City Council unanimously approved the conditional use permit.
The Aug. 15 groundbreaking ceremony at 2290 Edison St. NE, is open to the entire community, not just parishioners. People who attend are asked to bring shovels.
To learn more about Chain of Lakes Church, visit colpres.org.
