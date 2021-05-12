Blaine boys track and field excelled at a meet featuring five of the top teams in the state as it gears up for the final stretch of the season.
Event-winners for the Bengals in the Wayzata meet May 7 were: Brian Obwogi in the 100-meter dash in 11.80 seconds, Brett Ringer in the 200 (23.10) and 400 (49.63), Jack Clark in the 110 hurdles (15.68), the 4x100 relay team of Cade Downey, Tyce Smith, Melvin Keita and Toby Huber (45.06), the 4x200 relay team of Downey, Tega Kowhedgba, Keita and Ringer (1:32.66) and William Frederickson in the discus (142-8).
