A strong outing in net helped Maple Grove stave off a persistent attack and top Blaine 3-0 in the Section 5AA championship game at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood Feb. 27.
Maple Grove converted the first power play opportunity of the game to open the scoring with just under four minutes to play in the opening period, taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
The Crimson quickly added on two minutes into the second period, holding on to their two-goal lead into the third.
The Bengals upped their attack in the third, putting 19 of their 45 shots up in the period, but couldn’t catch any luck in front of the net, with Maple Grove adding a final goal with seven minutes to play.
The Bengals finish the season with a record of 19-9.
