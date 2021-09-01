Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities were the first to experience the newly renovated Chuck E. Cheese at Northtown Mall in Blaine Thursday, Aug. 19.
More than a dozen kids were treated to a day of fun at the newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese, 8943 University Ave. NE. The kids enjoyed a morning of entertainment and free game play, pizza and cake, and helped Chuck E. Cheese light up the new arcade for the first time with a special “power on” ceremony.
The newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese has many new features including an interactive dance floor that is programmed with seasonal, dynamic graphics and serves as the “center stage” for Chuck E. Live! shows, a large format video wall and screens and audio connected throughout the venue to provide a more immersive experience for guests and parties.
To learn more about the Blaine Chuck E. Cheese, visit tinyurl.com/4zy9r7vm.
