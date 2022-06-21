Four year ago, she made history.
This year, she made it back to the top.
Competing in one of the most accomplished leading trios in state history, Blaine junior Kathryn VanArragon dazzled at 9-under par, winning her second career Class AAA state girls golf championship June 14-15 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
“Closing out the last hole, I just had a feeling of happiness and gratitude for everyone that has helped me get here,” VanArragon said. “The excitement in winning was very similar to seventh grade, but after winning four years ago, this tournament has become really special to me. I’ve also developed a better understanding of what the event means. Both those things made me really want to win again, which created some more nerves both before and during the tournament, and more excitement afterward having been able to do it again.”
VanArragon began the tournament in sizzling, historic fashion.
After going 3-under on the front nine, VanArragon posted four birdies and a par from the 11th through 15th holes, then recovered from a bogey on 16 to birdie out and finish the round at 7-under, good for a two-stroke lead over Simley’s Isabella McCauley and a three-stroke edge over her sister Reese McCauley.
“What stood out most was that she just played her game,” Blaine head coach Maribeth Suter said. “Tuesday she gave herself some great birdie opportunities and then sunk the putts, setting herself up for Wednesday.”
The 65 is the lowest score ever recorded by a Class AAA girls state champion.
“I felt like day one was solid all around,” VanArragon said. “My short game was consistent enough to allow me to take advantage of good shots and recover from bad ones, which was crucial to scoring well. Getting the lead was great, but obviously created pressure for the second day.”
Only one other golfer was closer than 10 strokes off the lead heading into the final round, as one of the most talented trios in state history headlined the final two pairings, winners of the past three state championships, with no state meet held in 2020.
The leaderboard would tighten early on in the second round, with both McCauleys pulling within a shot six holes in. That score held until back-to-back birdies by VanArragon on holes nine and 10 pushed the lead to three, with weather playing a role once again.
“I thought she handled the weather really well,” Suter said. “Tuesday was really hot, but the wind helped. Wednesday the lightning strike delay came at a good time as she had a couple mishits with her driver, so it allowed her to kind of reset.”
The title race remained close throughout the back nine, but eight straight pars by VanArragon after the birdie on 10 didn’t allow either challenger to reach the lead, with a final round 70 sealing the title by two strokes over Isabella McCauley and four over Reese McCauley.
“Playing with Isabella was a great experience for me, and her consistent play throughout the day really pushed and motivated me,” VanArragon said. “The round was up and down. I had a stretch of holes at the end of the front nine and beginning of the back where I was struggling with my driver. I hit it in the trees multiple times and had to take a drop after hitting it in the hazard on the 11th hole. I was grateful that I still had some birdie opportunities from the trees and happy that my short game was again consistent enough to still make some pars. Overall, though, I thought I played solid, especially after a solid drive on the 14th hole helped me feel more confident with my driver.”
“She started strong,” Suter said. “Had a couple of mishits in the middle of the second round, but was still able to recover and get up and down. Then she just finished strong. She stayed mentally tough, focused and just played her game.”
It was the second state title for VanArragon, with her first coming four years ago as the first-ever seventh-grader to win the AAA title. She proceeded to earn fourth place in 2019 as an eighth-grader, then after the 2020 tournament was canceled, placed fourth again last year.
“She handled the pressure really well,” Suter said. “Just played her game. She had to fight for a couple of those pars.
“It was fun to watch. She is a totally different player today than she was four years ago. I am just so proud of her and so excited for her that she finished the high school season winning state.”
