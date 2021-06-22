Blaine graduate Isabelle Stadden earned a pair of top-five finishes during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha June 13-20.
Stadden earned fourth place in the women's 200-meter backstroke in 2:07.86 and fifth place in the 100 backstroke in 59.37. She swam a lifetime best of 58.99 in the 100 backstroke semifinals.
Stadden just finished her freshman year of competition at the University of California. She won the 200 backstroke title at the Pac-12 meet and earned third in the 200-yard backstroke and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke at the NCAA Championships.
