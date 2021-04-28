Hospital lab worker and emergency room scribe. Volunteer overseas running a free health clinic.
Women’s basketball national finalist in-between.
An incredibly well-rounded and prolific collegiate career for Blaine graduate and University of Northwestern St. Paul senior Jordan Sauve was bestowed the conference’s most prestigious honor this month, as Sauve was named the women’s 2021 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete Leadership Award winner.
“I think the best word that I can summarize it as is gratitude,” Sauve said on the award. “I’ve had a lot of really awesome people come alongside me in my years here — friends, family members, coaches, co-workers, bosses, professors. All of those people have really helped me in all the things I’ve participated in, so this is a really cool honor and I’m really grateful for this and for all those people who have helped me along the way.”
Sauve graduated summa cum laude in December, majoring in biology (pre-med). She was a member of Tri-Beta Honors Biological Society, conducted research with Mayo Clinic IMPACT and was hired full-time at the University of Minnesota lab conducting research on cell therapy in macaques.
On the court, Sauve was equally impressive, helping spark a Northwestern run to the NCCAA Division I finals this March.
She was a team captain, a UMAC All-Defensive Team member and recognized on the UMAC’s All-Sportsmanship Team. Additionally, she organized team service opportunities and went on a service trip to the Dominican Republic.
Contributions on the Northwestern campus and nearby community were immense. Sauve served as a teaching assistant, lab assistant and tutor at Northwestern, volunteered at North Anoka County food shelf, spent three years volunteering at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, was an in-home caregiver for the Good Samaritan Society, participated in a three-week volunteer trip to Dehli, India, to help run a free health clinic, worked as an emergency room medical scribe and completed a two-year leadership development program.
Her upcoming plan is to attend medical school for a future career in oncology.
“Four years of being a student-athlete here has been probably the best four years of my life,” Sauve said. “It’s been such a wonderful experience. It’s helped me grow a lot as a person and given me a lot of good memories.”
