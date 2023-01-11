A familiar scene has unfolded, time and again, at area rinks the past five years.
Sprawling stops, stick saves, shots snatched out of the air. Opponents skating away, stymied again.
Blaine girls hockey senior Hailey Hansen has been one of the most reliable, consistent and dominant goalies in the state since arriving at the varsity level, putting together one of the top careers in state history.
On Jan. 7, she reached even loftier, more rarefied air, recording her 3,000th career save.
“Going into the season, hitting 3,000 saves was one of my goals and it was such a special feeling finally achieving it,” Hansen said. “It was truly incredible hearing the crowd, seeing the signs, coaches clapping, and getting the fist bumps from my teammates.
“When my high school career first started I was simply just trying to figure out how to stop a puck. It was never a thought in my mind that I would one day hit 3,000 saves.”
Hockey was a natural path since childhood for Hansen, and the net a perfect destination. Ever since arriving between the pipes, she has felt at home.
“I first started playing goalie around 8 years old,” Hansen said. “My dad first wanted me to learn how to skate, so I skated out and played every other position before I became a goalie.
“When I was very young, my dad used to play in men’s leagues as a goalie, and I would go watch him and that’s how I fell in love with the position. Once I put the pads on for the first time, I never wanted to take them off.”
It wouldn’t be long before she was making an impression on her future high school coach.
“I first saw Hailey play when she was a U14,” Blaine girls hockey head coach Steve Guider said. “I didn’t need to see her more than once to think, ‘This girl is going to be special.’ I was very excited for the opportunity to work with her. Her dad Randy had done an absolutely phenomenal job working with her when she was growing up. We had a long string of Division I goaltenders that had ended, and I immediately saw Division I potential in her right away. What was also impressive is that Hailey and her dad came up to talk with me after for the first time — she came up to me, shook my hand and said, ‘Hello Sir, I’m Hailey Hansen.’ I immediately said to myself “Wow,” then smiled and said, “Yes, I know who you are!’”
Before long, Hansen was the starting goalie for the Bengal varsity team. During her eighth-grade season, she started 27 games, making 641 saves and posting a 2.70 goals-against-average. In her freshman season, she went 16-11 with 770 saves, a 2.09 GAA and seven shutouts.
She has continued to get even better.
“The term ‘technically-sound’ in my opinion gets heavily overused in terms of talking about many goalies,” Guider said. “Hailey has been very sound with her technique. There are several aspects to her that make her great. Her movement is exceptional, she is very efficient, she has outstanding quickness, she has great awareness and reads plays exceptionally well. Her ability to play pucks is among the best I have seen for kids at her age level. She is small in stature, but understands positioning (when she can step out and take more ice or when she has to stay back due to backdoor threats) exceptionally well. She doesn’t give up on shots in practice or in games. She is perhaps the most coachable goalie I have ever coached. For the most part, she plays with great patience on her feet, which is a rare trait this day in age.”
With no major upgrades to be made, Hansen has improved along the margins, continually fine-tuning her game.
“When you have a goaltender as talented as she has been, you don’t see major changes to her game as far as technique and physical skill,” Guider said. “Her biggest progression has been with her puck handling, shooting, and her ability to read plays. She has become a student of the game. When we watch videos, she does a very good job of being able to self-analyze her game, sometimes to a fault. I will question a play saying what do you think here and I may not see anything wrong and you look at her, you see the gears turning in her head trying to find what she did wrong, she will start throwing things out, then ask, “What do you see?” I will just smile and say, ‘Nothing, I thought you played it great.’
Another 563 saves came in the shortened 2021 season, then 675 a year ago as she surpassed previous school record-holder Katie Beauduy’s mark of 2,043 saves.
Hansen is up to 377 stops already this year, with just two goals allowed per game and five shutouts in 15 appearances as she closes in on the end of her historic career.
“I think what has made me successful is having someone who believes in me,” Hansen said. “I have been so lucky to have a phenomenal coach who saw my potential, and pushes me to be a better athlete and person every day.”
“She has meant everything to our program,” Guider said. “It is such an advantage when you have someone between the pipes that you can trust. Elite level goalies don’t come around very often, and when you have one you certainly cherish it and hold on to them as long as you can.”
A premier player, Hansen has also taken on a guiding role on and off the ice, continuing in the program’s long line of leaders.
“Her development into a great leader has been incredible,” Guider said. “This is her third year as team captain. It is something she is passionate about and you see so many of our younger players gravitate to her. She has taken these kids under her wing and has been an incredible mentor and is certainly teaching our younger players the skills it takes to become great future leaders of our program. It has been incredible to watch how she loves and takes care of those kids, by giving kids rides home from practice daily, talking to kids when she sees them struggling. You know your program is in great hands when you have kids like her that can lead on the ice and in the locker room, both in hockey and in life.
“People wonder why athletes are great and some better than others. Well, this little one is great because she works harder than others. On the ice, off the ice, doing whatever it takes to get better. She has a 3.98 GPA and works every bit as hard in the classroom. She is a top 1% kid and I would rank her among the top three best kids and athletes I have coached in my 32 years of coaching high school in any sport. If you knew how many absolutely phenomenal kids I have coached over the years, you would realize how elite of company that is. The hockey aspect of it is great, but how she carries herself, how she leads, treats and cares for others and mentors is far more important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.