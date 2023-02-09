It was a dream moment, years in the making.
After a life of striking goals past opposing keepers, it was time for the Blaine native, Totino-Grace standout and Indiana star Herbert Endeley to receive the goal of a lifetime — a first round selection in the 2023 Major League Soccer SuperDraft by FC Dallas.
Endeley’s soccer journey started early on when he spent about five years of childhood living in Tanzania in Africa.
“It was kind of like the universal sport over there,” Endeley said. “I went to a big international boarding school, and every single person at the school played soccer, so that was kind of the one thing we all had in common that we loved to do. That’s where I first started playing it. When I moved back to the States, I started playing organized youth soccer for the first time.
“My favorite part is the relationships I’ve formed: teammates, coaches, even fans that have come to watch my games. The relationships the sport has given me has probably been the most beneficial thing to me.”
From there, the love of the game continued to grow.
As did Endeley’s skill.
Soon, he was putting together a high school career that would lead him to receiving the state’s Mr. Soccer Award as a senior, and realizing the prospect of playing professionally was within reach.
“Around 16 or 17, maybe 18, I kind of realized that if I improved I had potential to make it to the next level,” Endeley said. “Since then, it’s always been the thing I’ve wanted to do. I can’t really imagine myself doing anything else besides playing professionally, so it’s been a dream come true.”
After graduating from Totino-Grace, Endeley joined the powerhouse Indiana University men’s soccer program. Endeley and the Hoosiers reached at least the third round of the NCAA Tournament in each of the past four years, including trips to the national finals in 2020 and 2022.
For his part, Endeley was an All-Big Ten selection in all four of his seasons, including 13 goals and 20 assists in 2022. He scored or assisted in every match en route to the 2022 College Cup Final.
“Going to Indiana was a great decision because it helped me develop as a player a lot on and off the field,” Endeley said. “I had some amazing teammates, and my coaches helped me a lot. The runs we had to national championships were incredible. Just the togetherness and the bonding of the team is what I’ll remember the most. Walking into the locker room every morning and having all my brothers in the locker room was a gift, and something that I’ll never take for granted. On and off the field we were always together. The moments we shared on the field were that much more special because of the bond that we all had off of it.”
At the end of this past December, the build up to the big moment finally reached its peak, as FC Dallas selected Endeley 24th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.
“It was special,” Endeley said. “It was kind of a relief. It’s a moment that I’ll never forget, not just for me, but for my family. All the sacrifices my mom and dad and my family have put into helping me succeed and getting to where I am now. I’m very proud to know that their hard work, their dedication and their love for me has paid off. It was great, and it also motivates me to keep going, to make an even bigger name for myself in the future.”
FC Dallas is currently in Spain as it prepares for the 2023 season. Its opener comes at home on Feb. 25, against Minnesota United. The team will make a trip to Allianz Field in St. Paul on April 30.
“I’ve enjoyed just being around the top guys in this locker room, some national team members, some amazing coaches,” Endeley said. “I’ve enjoyed learning from them and spending time with them. It’s a really great group full of guys from all over the world, different countries, different cultures, so it’s been really nice. I look forward to improving every day as I have been for the last two weeks. Everybody on the team will help me improve and get me to be where I want to be in the future, so I’m looking forward to that.”
