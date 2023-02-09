SP Herbert Endeley (FC Dallas).png

Blaine native and Totino-Grace graduate Herbert Endeley, left, gets set for the season during a practice with FC Dallas. Endeley was selected 24th overall in the first round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas.

 Photo courtesy of FC Dallas

It was a dream moment, years in the making.

After a life of striking goals past opposing keepers, it was time for the Blaine native, Totino-Grace standout and Indiana star Herbert Endeley to receive the goal of a lifetime — a first round selection in the 2023 Major League Soccer SuperDraft by FC Dallas.

