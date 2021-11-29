The Blaine City Council made things a little simpler for local food truck vendors Monday, Nov. 15, by approving an update to city code regulating food trucks.
Blaine resident Chris Page, who owns PJ’s Grill Food Truck and has worked in the food truck industry for five years, expressed support for the update prior to the City Council’s approval of the second reading.
“After all this time I can’t tell you how excited I am to finally see these two communities intermingle [Blaine and the food truck industry],” Page said. “The proposed new food truck ordinance is a perfect balance of commitment to community and commitment to small business.”
Page called Blaine’s former food truck regulations one “of the most restrictive food truck ordinances in all of Minnesota” and expressed strong support for the new ordinance, saying it could be “used as a model for the rest of the state.”
Earlier this month Community Development Director Erik Thorvig told the council an update to city code was needed in order “to make the process as easy as possible” for food truck vendors.
Some of the changes include:
• Defining mobile food trucks separately from transient merchants, who have stricter restrictions on where they can operate.
• Allowing mobile food trucks to simply register yearly with the city of Blaine rather requiring a city license in addition to the state and county licenses must have.
• Updating rules and regulations on where food trucks can and cannot operate. Under the ordinance food trucks can operate at city parks in conjunction with a private party, at parks or other city-owned property in conjunction with a city-sponsored event, on school district-owned property in conjunction with a school-sponsored event, on private property in conjunction with a private event, and at the National Sports Center or Northtown Mall in conjunction with an event. They can also operate during a special event.
The City Council voted unanimously in favor of the second reading of the food truck regulations.
