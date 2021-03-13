The Happy Acres Park Hockey Rinks in Blaine were renamed the Mike Buth Hockey Rinks March 1 in recognition of Blaine public service worker Michael Buth, who recently retired after more than 40 years of service to the city.
Buth, who has spent his whole life in Blaine, “is well known by all of the local youth athletic associations as someone they can always rely on to help keep the Blaine facilities in top condition,” Jon Haukaas, director of public works, said in a staff report. “He has done just about everything.”
Buth began his career with the Blaine Public Works Department on Jan. 26, 1981, and retired Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Buth is the longest-term employee ever in the city of Blaine, serving a total of 40 years and one month.
“He has literally dedicated his career to providing world class recreational facilities for our residents,” Haukaas said in a staff report.
Marc Shippee, Buth’s supervisor, suggested renaming the Happy Acres Park Hockey Rinks in Buth’s honor, and on March 1 the City Council unanimously approved name change.
“We just felt it was important to kind of recognize that service and dedication he’s done not just for the city but to the community in general,” Haukaas said at the March 1 meeting. “We felt this community should thank him in any way we could.”
Happy Acres Park is located at 11900 Seventh St. NE, Blaine. A 30-inch-wide by 24-inch-high sign reading “Mike Buth Hockey Rinks” will be placed near the rinks in the park. Buth also received a replica sign in honor of the dedication.
“Thank you for your service,” Mayor Tim Sanders said to Buth. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for our community. We hear time and time again when we talk with residents about the importance of the parks, the importance of being able to skate out on those rinks.”
Sanders said Buth’s efforts made people’s lives better and helped make the community a desirable place to live.
“We just want to say thank you,” Sanders said.
