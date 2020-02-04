The city of Blaine has received a $28,364 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to plant about 200 trees in the city.
The grant is designed to help combat the loss of trees due to emerald ash borer. The grant should help improve the urban forest in neighborhood city parks.
The funding comes from the DNR’s Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. The grant will be matched by city funds.
According to the city, Blaine has been hit especially hard by emerald ash borer due to the large number of ash trees in the city.
The trees paid for through this grant will be planted in 2020 and 2021.
