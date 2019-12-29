The Blaine City Council approved the 2020 property tax levy Dec. 16 at $32.05 million, a 9.5%, or $2.8 million, increase over 2019.
The amount includes the Economic Development Authority levy.
Finance Director Joe Huss gave a presentation on the 2020 levy Dec. 9 during the Truth in Taxation hearing.
Huss said most of the 2020 property tax levy is allocated to the general fund in the amount of $25.9 million.
The rest of the 2020 levy is allocated to the pavement management plan, debt services, the economic development authority and parks and trails.
The pavement management plan levy is set for $100,000, which is a $400,000 decrease from 2019. The levy’s funds will be mainly used for seal-coating during annual street maintenance projects.
The debt service levy is $4.9 million, which is a $950,000 increase over 2019.
Huss said the levy is being used to pay debt including from the expanded pavement management program.
The Economic Development Authority levy is set at $825,000, which is a $145,000 increase since 2019, but that increase was offset somewhat by a reduction in the levy for parks and trails.
The parks and trails levy is $350,000, a $50,000 increase over 2019.
The City Council adopted a general fund budget of $34.9 million in revenues and $34.7 million in expenditures, with a margin of $205,280. The general fund budget increased by $2.4 million in expenditures.
For general fund revenues, 74.2% come from taxes, 13% from charges for services, 5.9% from licenses and permits, 4.5% from intergovernmental revenues, 0.7% from fines and forfeits, 0.4% from investment income and 0.3 from miscellaneous.
For general fund expenditures, 41.1% go to safety services (except for the SBM Fire Department), 23.6% for public works, 8.2% for finance, 6.8% for administrative, 6.3% for the SBM Fire Department, 6.3% for community development, 5% for public services, 1.3% for legislative and 1.3% for unallocated services.
Huss said the general fund budget includes funds for the 2020 election, an additional police officer, enhanced emerald ash borer efforts and a mechanic for public works.
The budget also provides $576,400 for a 3% wage increase for city employees, $104,200 for cafeteria benefit increases, $74,000 for job advancement, $91,000 for fully funding positions and $54,400 for a PERA (pension) increase for Blaine Police Department and SBM Fire Department employees.
The public hearing followed the presentation. Resident Roger Meyer asked for Blaine’s assistance with removing the costs for city services through property taxes for private roads in Blaine, because homeowners on those streets don’t use the city’s services and instead pay homeowners association fees.
“We’re looking for help,” Meyer said.
Huss responded the City Council cannot adopt a separate rate for those areas.
“I used to be an association president, so this is something I’ve been aware of for 30 years, and it’s a big problem,” Council Member Dick Swanson said. “The only logical close-term solution is going to be to get to the Legislature.”
Resident Don Kohler asked Blaine to reduce its services to allow property taxes to drop and allow these services to be handled by the private sector.
“There’s a tendency in government services to increase, so naturally there’s going to be a tax increase along with that,” he said. “With governmental services going up, the enterprise services aren’t providing it so that’s less ... As I see it, the city should provide police, fire, water and sewer.”
Lastly, resident Bob Kroger asked about the process the city takes when deciding a contract for a project.
Mayor Tom Ryan said by law the city is required to take the lowest bids and often doesn’t move forward if all bids are higher than the city staff’s recommendation.
“We do the best we can, and hopefully it will be another good year,” Ryan concluded. “We try to come up with the best.”
When the City Council approved the levy Dec. 16, Council Member Jess Robertson dissented. Council Member Wes Hovland was absent.
“I realize that running a city is a massive responsibility,” Robertson said. “This whole process weighs very heavily on me of levying money from residents. ... It’s a lot of responsibility we’re putting on residents, and it’s a lot of extras. I want to make sure we’re in a position where we’re spending where we need to. Not where we want to. I know we have made adjustments to the budget, but for me personally I would’ve liked to have seen more.”
“All of us care about the tax levy and the budget,” Ryan said. “It has been the same for the last three years. We have kept it the same. Over the years we’ve all had the chance to change the budget and reduce it in a way. This year has been one things after another.”
The Economic Development Authority levy was also approved at the Economic Development Authority meeting later that night.
To watch the meetings online and view the agendas from the Dec. 9 and 16 meeting, visit bit.Ly/2Q70rZm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.