plane crash photo.jpg

A plane flipped over during take-off at the Princeton Municipal Airport on Saturday, Feb. 25. The pilot, of Blaine, and two passengers were not injured.

 Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office

Nearly 2.5 hours passed between the time a small aircraft crashed at the Princeton Municipal Airport and when the incident was first reported to law enforcement on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The pilot, 44-year-old Erick Carlson, of Blaine, as well as two juvenile female passengers were not injured in the crash. Twin City Flight, a flight company based out of the Blaine airport.

