The city of Blaine is moving forward with a street reconstruction project in the Ostman Park neighborhood, with construction estimated to begin in June.
On March 2 the City Council unanimously approved ordering preparation of plans and specifications for the project, to include segments of eight streets.
“We’re proposing to improve these streets by reclaiming the existing pavement, reconstructing all the curb and gutter, replacing the hydrants, minor storm sewer additions, replacing the asphalt surface and adding new traffic control signs,” City Engineer Dan Schluender said.
The estimated cost of improvements is $3.2 million with about $950,000 proposed to be assessed over a 15-year period. The replacement of existing sanitary sewer castings and rings and several water service repairs, which is estimated to cost almost $277,000, will be paid for by Blaine’s public utility funds. The remaining portion of $2 million is proposed to be paid from Blaine’s pavement management program fund.
Each residential property along the route will be charged a special assessment estimated at $6,200, payable over a 15-year period. The information sparked grumbling in the audience.
“Hopefully we come in with some good bids so we can bring it down a little bit,” Mayor Tom Ryan said. He added seniors will be able to defer this assessment if they’re 65 or older.
An open house was held recently on the project for all residents in the neighborhood. A public hearing also took place at the March 2 City Council meeting where a handful of residents asked a variety of questions including if a grate could be added to prevent flooding, if an additional driveway cut could be added on a property because the homeowner was planning on building another garage and if the location of fire hydrants could be improved.
Schluender told City Council that staff will connect with each of the residents to make sure their issues are being addressed during the street reconstruction project.
Schluender estimated that once plans and specifications are ready for the street reconstruction project, the City Council will review them in early April, have bidding on the project in May and see construction begin in June. Updates will be sent to all impacted residents as the project progresses.
