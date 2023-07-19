A 24-year-old Blaine man, who has a history of mental illness, was sentenced to a year in jail and five years’ probation for setting a house on fire in Blaine April 27, 2022.

Michael Joseph Bourgeois will receive credit for 133 days served in jail, leaving him left with 232 days in the Anoka County Jail before he is released on probation.

  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.