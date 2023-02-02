State Rep. Matt Norris (DFL-Blaine) and Sen. Michael Kreun (R-Blaine) recently introduced a new bill to allocate a total of $130 million in state investment for the redesign, repair and rebuild of intersections and stretches of Highway 65, primarily running through Blaine.
“The funding in this bill will make improvements to Highway 65 that are long overdue. It will make this dangerous stretch of road much safer,” Norris said in a statement. “It will reduce congestion for everyone who lives, works, and plays in Blaine. It will also allow pedestrians and bikers to comfortably cross the highway. I look forward to working in a bipartisan fashion with my colleagues from the House and Senate to deliver on this top priority for our region.”
Highway 65, one of the busiest in Minnesota, has been in dangerous condition for years, with 10 of the state’s 31 most dangerous intersections being located on the highway. The Blaine Police Department reports there are consistently more than 3,000 calls for service along that roadway each year. Collisions along the corridor can reach a frequency eight times higher than similar corridors.
“Highway 65 has been a congestion and safety hazard for too long. This important funding will make the road less congested and safer for residents, as well as the travel and commerce that come through our portion of the state every day,” Kreun said in a statement. “Improving this highway is the top concern I hear about, and it is my No. 1 priority to see this project through. I’m glad that Senators and Representatives from throughout our region are coming together to address this important issue with a bipartisan solution that helps better connect our community.”
The bill would allow for enough funding to complete the planned upgrades to the intersections of Highway 65 and 99th Avenue NE, 105th Avenue NE, 109th Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE. It would completely eliminate stop lights along this stretch of roadway.
The funding would be split between trunk highway and general obligation bonds at $56 million and $74 million respectively.
State Representatives Erin Koegel (DFL-Spring Lake Park), Jerry Newton (DFL-Coon Rapids), Nolan West (R-Blaine), Elliott Engen (R-White Bear Township), and Senators John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin), Heather Gustafson (DFL-Vadnais Heights), Mary Kunesh (DFL-New Brighton), and Calvin Bahr (R-East Bethel) have also signed onto the bill as co-authors.
