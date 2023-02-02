State Rep. Matt Norris (DFL-Blaine) and Sen. Michael Kreun (R-Blaine) recently introduced a new bill to allocate a total of $130 million in state investment for the redesign, repair and rebuild of intersections and stretches of Highway 65, primarily running through Blaine.

“The funding in this bill will make improvements to Highway 65 that are long overdue. It will make this dangerous stretch of road much safer,” Norris said in a statement. “It will reduce congestion for everyone who lives, works, and plays in Blaine. It will also allow pedestrians and bikers to comfortably cross the highway. I look forward to working in a bipartisan fashion with my colleagues from the House and Senate to deliver on this top priority for our region.”

