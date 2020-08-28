Blaine Police Officer Reginald Larson and his K-9 Rex were honored with a plaque at the Blaine City Council meeting Aug. 17 for their services during a Coon Rapids officer-involved shooting incident.
On Aug. 18, 2019, the Coon Rapids Police Department stopped a vehicle near Highway 10 and Foley Boulevard Northwest in Coon Rapids. The male suspect complied with officers’ orders to exit the vehicle. He then became confrontational when officers attempted to frisk the suspect.
The suspect then suddenly ran from officers, turned around while fleeing and fired on officers who then returned fire in response, recounted Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany at the City Council meeting. Podany arrived on the scene and assisted Coon Rapids police officers later during the incident.
Larson was at his home nearby when he got the call that shots were fired. He was 30 minutes away from leaving for a two-week vacation in the Caribbean. Instead Larson grabbed Rex and responded to the call.
Larson and K-9 Rex arrived on scene and started tracking the suspect for over half an hour. The suspect was tracked to the backyard of a home not far from the traffic stop.
Larson said Rex was so focused tracking the suspect he rammed his head right into the gate of a privacy fence. The suspect was located on the other side of the fence tucked up behind a home.
Larson said he made the difficult decision of sending Rex into the backyard alone. Rex quickly located the suspect and bit down on his leg, disarming him, but the suspect didn’t make any noise.
Larson and his team of other officers didn’t hear the suspect nor did Rex respond to any calls, making the officers nervous. The team ultimately decided to enter the backyard armed.
“I knew my dog was going to find him, because Rex has a reputation in this county and in this state for being extremely proficient at finding bad guys, and I just had a feeling that I was just going to have to get in a gun fight that night,” Larson said.
The team located the suspect, who was attempting to get Rex off his leg. The suspect then found his gun on the ground and raised it toward the police officers, who then shot and killed him in response. “I know this dog saved my life that night and my partners,” Larson said, getting choked up.
“The important thing about this is the suspect fled for about half an hour prior,” Podany said. “The suspect came back to the scene and was working his way back to the traffic stop. ... I have no doubt in my mind that night that he was coming back to ambush those officers who were still standing at that traffic stop. So if it wasn’t for our partner right here [pointing to Rex] we’d have multiple dead cops on our hands, probably, as we speak.”
Larson thanked the city of Blaine and the Blaine Police Department for their support of police officers.
“It’s evident in your story and in your words that this dog means more to you than you probably can say, especially now with the numerous times he saved you, your partners and other officers’ lives,” said Mayor Pro Tem and City Council Member Julie Jeppson. “Thank you and thank you to Rex and give him some extra treats tonight.”
“I don’t think our community realizes how amazing you guys are,” added City Council Member Jess Robertson. “We’re so lucky to have a top-notch law enforcement agency in our city like we do. You guys are absolutely outstanding.”
Podany then presented Larson and Rex with a plaque of recognition.
Larson and Rex were also awarded the United States Police Canine Association 2019 Region 12 Patrol Case of the Year, and they’re also finalists for the organization’s National Case of the Year, which has yet to be announced. The United States Police Canine Association Region 12 represents the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota, and Manitoba, Canada.
