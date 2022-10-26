For Blaine Ward II incumbent Jess Robertson is facing Joe Menth for the seat. Menth did not return multiple emails requesting he fill out our candidate questionnaire.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
It has been my honor to serve the great residents of Blaine as your Ward 2 Council Member for the last four years. My husband, kids and our small herd of rescue animals have been Blaine residents for the last 23 years and lifelong residents of Anoka County. I, with my family, own/operate a business in the Metro. Along with my continued engagement throughout our community, I am adequately and uniquely qualified to represent residents and the city of Blaine.
My current and past community engagement is as follows: Blaine Economic Development Authority Commissioner; Met Council Transportation Advisory Board (alternate); MnDOT Public Advisory Council; North TH65 Coalition Member; Blaine Senior Advisory Council; Anoka County Fire Protection Board (alternate); Fogerty Arena Board of Directors; Blaine/Ham Lake Rotary; SLP Lions Scholarship Foundation President; Former Chair and Board Member; MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Minnesota Founding Director.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Blaine is one of the fastest growing cities in the Metro and the 10th largest in the State. As with any growing City, there will be challenges as we manage that growth. Our primary objective as elected officials is to put you, the resident, in the driver’s seat. Council has worked with staff to truly create a culture of customer service; it should not be difficult to interact with your local government. We want you to love where you live!
Traffic, infrastructure, public safety, access to better grocers and restaurants, we are working hard to bring the best to Blaine. We will get it done! In the last 2 years alone, we have: secured nearly $30M to start construction on Hwy 65, finalized HWY65 engineering designs, prioritized economic growth, rallied behind Blaine police department, SBM Fire and our public safety partners, survived a pandemic and we are just getting started!
I believe so passionately that Blaine is the best place to live, work and do business. It has been a privilege to serve the families, residents and the businesses of Blaine. I am so proud to represent our city and I would be honored to have your continued support.
