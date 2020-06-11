Blaine High School seniors graduated virtually Tuesday, June 9, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pre-recorded graduation ceremony included interviews and speeches from staff and seniors as well as pictures and videos taken during the Class of 2020’s time at Blaine High School.
The ceremony began with seniors sharing their favorite memories and summarizing their time at the school.
“To be a Blaine Bengal is an honor, honestly,” senior Logan Mellem said. “It’s a great school, a great program to be a part of.”
“My favorite time was being with my friends and talking to them,” senior Jacob High said. “They made me happy.”
“Obviously I learned a lot education-wise, but I also learned a lot about life,” senior Kayla Bohr said. “Teachers taught you everything you need to know, pretty much.”
“The best times are yet to come,” class speaker Laima Liulevicius told seniors. “Now, I know it’s easy to get caught up in dread, but think about what lies ahead of us. Fires, rising seas, nuclear war and at Blaine our four years have been marred with fears of school shootings, the passing of Officer (Steve) Nanney and (German language teacher) Daniel Priess and four tragic suicides — and now a pandemic.
“You might say, ‘What a terrible world our generation has inherited,’ but let’s look at how far we’ve come in 100 years. In 1920, women got the right to vote, and now we’re graduating bright young women to become engineers. Fifty years ago, humans made their first steps on the moon, and the computers that got them there that used to fill rooms now fit in our hands and let us stay connected to each other during this time. Imagine if we had to write letters to each other. So, what’s stopping us from continuing this progress? Nothing!”
Anoka-Hennepin School District Superintendent David Law then spoke, followed by Blaine High School orchestra instructor Ed Schaefle, who was nominated to speak by students. Schaefle is retiring after 39 years in education.
“Excellence is just a part of what this school has done for years,” Law said. “That quality shines in its students time and time again.”
“Graduates, have you thought a little bit about what you’ve learned that you can take with you into adult life?” Schaefle asked seniors. “You can list all of the learning targets from all of the class you’ve taken and it would be impressive, but it would be incomplete.
“Consider all of the experiences you’ve had beyond the learning targets, even beyond the classroom when you’ve worked with others to accomplish more than anything any of you could’ve done on your own. A great team is more than any one individual player. A great performance requires a great combined effort of each person both on stage and backstage.
“Your teachers and your parents can tell you the learning never stops. ... As you leave Blaine, continue to develop your skills to the best of your abilities, work with others, work for the common good, and when life throws a challenge at you bounce back, keep trying — keep learning.”
Senior Madison Schmitt sang “I Lived” by One Republic, and Principal Jason Paske presented the Class of 2020 to the Anoka-Hennepin School Board.
All 714 Class of 2020 graduates were introduced by School Board members, and an image of each graduate was shown during the virtual ceremony.
The graduation ceremony can be viewed at facebook.com/blainehs or at northmetrotv.com. The program can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y8pboz28.
