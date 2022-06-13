Blaine High School seniors, 828 students total, turned the tassel at their graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Senior Ashley Davis spoke about all the possible lives the Class of 2022 graduates may have in the future. She asked her classmates to imagine where everyone may be in the year 2050.
“Even though it’s 30 years later and we’re still peers of each other, we’ll continuously be at different places and stages in life,” Davis said. “This past year, one of my classmates had said out loud ‘he makes me feel like a failure’ as he was referring to one of the highly accomplished students at our high school. The conversation around success always peeks my curiosity because I feel it’s misconstrued. I looked at my classmate and asked ‘why.’ Without hesitation he spoke eight words I hear more often than I should: ‘Their accomplishments make me feel like a failure. Their success is greater than mine, therefore I’m not successful.’ Ironically as we look around us today, there’s no competition as to who holds the most success...Some people around us may be on a greater path to success while others are struggling to find their way, but the truth is you are running your own race in your own time...I cannot wait to see where life takes everyone of us. The future is what we make of it.”
Superintendent David Law congratulated the Class of 2022 on joining the ranks of over 150,000 graduates, since 1952, from the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
The Class of 2022 selected music teacher Michael Hebert to speak at graduation.
“You’re moments from the next chapter of your life, which is exciting, but I’m willing to bet for many of you it’s a moment of uncertainty,” Hebert said. “For almost your entire K-12 education, there has been a clear path laid out for you. The expectation was if you followed the path you would grow and experience success...Now that you’re here, what’s next. You’re moving into new careers, new academic pursuits, new successes, new failures and new versions of yourselves. Depending on where you go next there may be a plan laid out for you, but more likely than not there isn’t a clear path to success.”
Hebert parted wisdom on the students saying, “You’re the best teacher you’ll always have.” He told the seniors to have faith in themselves, never stop learning and continue teaching themselves throughout their lives.
The Blaine High School Choir performed the “The Star-Spangled Banner” that was also interpreted by the school’s American Sign Language Club. Senior Sophia Beyer sang “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves
Blaine High School student Tony Job Janisch, 16, from Coon Rapids, was remembered at the ceremony. Janisch was struck and killed by a driver while riding his bike in Blaine.
