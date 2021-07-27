The Blaine/Ham Lake American Legion baseball team powered its way through the Substate 9 bracket July 21-24 and clinched a trip to the upcoming state tournament. Blaine/Ham Lake defeated Andover 1-0 in 10 innings, Champlin 4-1, Spring Lake Park 16-8 and Champlin again 7-3 to advance. The state tournament is July 29-Aug. 1, hosted by St. Cloud.
