Blaine graduate Ellen Mickelson (holding plaque) was at the center of the St. Olaf College women’s cross-country team’s MIAC Championship run Oct. 30. Mickelson was the top finisher for St. Olaf, earning third place with a season-best time of 22:51.7 in the 6K race. The Oles knocked off Carleton — which had won the previous three conference titles — by six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.