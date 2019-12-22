Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer visited with children Dec. 14 at the The Village of Blaine.
Children and families took pictures and visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Afterward, they were able to pet reindeer Prancer and Comet.
A toy drive at the event collected donations for Alexandra House. There was also free hot cider.
