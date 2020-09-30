The Blaine Festival recently donated $150,000 for a proposed future band shell in Aquatore Park.
The $150,000 was the first of a few donations for the band shell, which will be heavily used during the Blaine Festival, which occurs in late June at Aquatore Park.
While the $800,000 structure may not be built for several years, the Blaine Festival told the city of Blaine it’s willing to donate up to half of the costs.
The first donation was accepted by the city at the Sept. 9 Blaine City Council meeting.
“We really appreciate what your doing,” Mayor Tom Ryan told Blaine Festival board members Tim Duevel and John Marinan at the meeting. “This is a lot of funding that has come into this and a lot of funding into other parts of the city, which we really appreciate.”
The $150,000 donation for the band shell was made by the Blaine Festival with the condition that the donated funds be able to be redirected back to the festival if the band shell project does not progress within the next three years.
The band shell is not currently in the city’s five-year Parks Capital Plan, and it will take time to be included.
Duevel requested that the Blaine Festival have some design and location input for the project.
