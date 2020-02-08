A Blaine father’s campaign to get another crosswalk at the T-intersection at Harpers Street Northeast and 131st Avenue/132nd Avenue Northeast has met success.
The Blaine City Council approved the crosswalk Jan. 22.
The father, Steve Peterson, is a highway developer who lives in the Wagamon Ranch housing development where the T-intersection is located. Peterson has been pushing to get a secondary crosswalk with pedestrian ramps installed on the southeast side of 131st Avenue/132nd Avenue. The overall cost for the project is estimated at $8,500.
“The request that I brought to the city staff was for perhaps the most basic and cost-effective pedestrian safety countermeasure, and that’s a curbed ramp,” he said.
Two crosswalks already exist at the intersection; one goes across 131st Avenue/132nd Avenue on the northwest of the intersection, and another goes across Harpers Street.
There’s only one stop sign on Harpers Street, but City Engineer Daniel Schluender said two more may be added on 131st Avenue/132nd Avenue in the future.
At the end of the T-intersection on 131st Avenue/132nd Avenue NE there’s a private outdoor pool and clubhouse that Wagamon Ranch residents frequently use in the summer.
Peterson requested the additional crosswalk because many residents on the block cross the street without using the existing crosswalks.
“Across the street is a unique circumstance,” Peterson said. “You have a neighborhood pool, clubhouse and playground. There’s no T-intersection like this in the entire city. During the summertime, if you’ve been out here, the best way to describe it is a flood of children going to the pool area.”
Peterson claimed many families and children often just cross 131st Avenue/132nd Avenue NE on the southeast side where there is no crosswalk.
“You have to make two crossings, and those two crossings are the most dangerous at this intersection,” he said.
On Nov. 6, the Traffic Commission voted 4-2 in favor of the new crosswalk.
City staff did not support the crosswalk because it’s not consistent with other intersections along the same road.
“The vision is that these streets will see more traffic, and the consistency would be a good thing to continue on these streets as the neighborhoods build out and the traffic is introduced to these streets,” Schluender said.
He added that if the City Council did approve the crosswalk, it would be added to the five-year capital improvement plan.
“Thanks for the work you’ve put into it,” Mayor Tom Ryan said to Peterson. “When we do these things we always worry whether a child gets too confidant when he walks, but that’s kind of up to the parent. The one I worry about is the driver ... people don’t pay attention like they should.”
Council Member Andrew Garvais said he met with Peterson Aug. 5 at Nite to Unite at the pool and clubhouse where they discussed the intersection.
“We did see that this pool is heavily used and there’s a lot of young kids, and I think there’s this theory of the path of least resistance,” Garvais said. “I think given the costs of the project and us being able to just put this in, I think it’s a small win.”
Garvais said he hopes installation doesn’t take five years if it’s placed on the capital improvement plan.
“I tend to agree with Andy, and to be honest I’m on the fence, not because I don’t want you to have the crosswalk,” Council Member Jess Robertson said. “Simply a crosswalk is not the ultimate safety measure. I think there are a lot of safety components that come along with that ... To be honest, this is probably the lowest-cost road project or add-on, so I can get behind it. We want to do everything we can to provide the safest, most accessible area for kids.”
“I’m in full support of this,” Council Member Julie Jeppson said. “It’s a lot of driver education, and no one is arguing with that, but if there are things that we can control and there are things we can actually do for a very reasonable price tag we need to do them.”
Council Member Richard Paul also suggested that in the future the City Council should look at adding more stop signs around the development including at this intersection.
The City Council voted unanimously in favor of installing the crosswalk, with Council Member Wes Hovland absent.
