Blaine residents are getting ready to cast their ballots Tuesday, April 11, in the City Council Ward 2 Special Election.
One of the two Blaine City Council Ward 2 seat’s became vacant in January after former City Council Member Julie Jeppson was voted in as the Anoka County District 6 commissioner.
The candidates for the election include Paul Gregory Edgett, Heidi Green, Leslie Larson, Michelle Rice, J. Steve Weed and Terry Wold. All candidates except Edgett responded to ABC Newspapers’ election questionnaire.
For more information on the election, visit blainemn.gov/2758/Elections.
Heidi Green
Age: 51
Family: Husband- Doug, Daughter – Ella, two rescue dogs and two rescue cats
Occupation: Business Manager for family business
Education: BA, Economics and Finance from St. Olaf College 1993
Community Involvement/Experience: Blaine business owner, Centennial and Spring Lake Park school volunteer, volunteer for various other local non-profit organizations
Contact Information: HeidiGreenforBlaine.com, Heidi@HeidiGreenforBlaine.com and Facebook: heidigreenforblaine
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I believe it is time for citizens to become more engaged in the decision-making process of local government. Given the city of Blaine’s ongoing initiatives (Highway 65 funding and improvements, 105th area redevelopment, and Northtown redevelopment), it is imperative to see these through while addressing future challenges (e.g. infrastructure, environment, and public safety). I am eager to lead by seeking input from individuals with Blaine’s best interests in mind.
I have lived in Blaine for 20 years and, with my husband, have done business in Blaine for nearly 15 years. I have a desire to serve our community, our businesses, and our families – I am not in this race for myself and I have no long-term political aspirations. I will bring a common-sense, non-partisan, fiscally-responsible, resident-first mentality to the council. Our community is filled with diverse, smart, passionate people. Community is my priority, not politics.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area?
Blaine is one of the Twin Cities’ premier places to live, work, raise a family, visit, shop, and dine in. When elected, I will help council continue the effort to improve Blaine’s infrastructure – we must work hard to give our entire community, whether, walking, biking, or driving, safe ways to get where they want to go. The priority of course, must be on continuing to seek funding for the Highway 65 project.
We need to leverage area assets (the National Sports Center, the airport, the Twin Cities TPC, great schools, and strong public safety departments) to encourage innovative economic development and commercial and business growth with the focus on the 105th Avenue re-development project and the re-development of the Northtown area.
My goal is to make our city an even more welcoming environment for businesses looking to locate or expand here. At the same time, I believe it is important to hold businesses accountable for complying with health, safety, environmental, and consumer protection laws. By supporting businesses of all sizes and holding them to high standards, we can build a thriving local economy that benefits everyone in our community.
Leslie Larson
Age: 41
Family: Husband, Joshua Larson, and five children
Occupation: Small business owner
Education: BA from St Cloud State University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Board member Centennial High School Breakfast Club, campaign volunteer and photographer for Senator Michael Kreun, campaign volunteer for Centennial school board members Tom Knisely, Gloria Murphy and Craig Johnson; volunteer for Dave Clark for County Commissioner; volunteer for former House Representatives Don Raleigh; lead volunteer and marketing materials photographer for Dr. Scott Jensen campaign for governor and volunteer and advocate for Minnesota Health and Parental Rights.
Contact information: leslie4blaine@gmail.com, 612-481-1942
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I have been a resident of the Lakes neighborhood in Blaine for 15 years with my husband of 16 years and our five children of which two were adopted through the Anoka County foster care program. I have always been a strong advocate for children, seniors and families of all kinds.
With a BA from St. Cloud State, I’ve been a small business owner since 2003. As an entrepreneur, I began a staffing agency and created jobs for 300+ contractors in Minnesota. Leslie Larson Photography is my current business and was awarded the annual “Best of Weddings” title in Minnesota 3 times.
Since becoming involved in community service, I educated myself on the needs of the Blaine area citizens. Active involvement in election campaigns of local and state representatives provided me with extensive knowledge in the workings of government. I have met with several current and past council members and state representatives for education on issues affecting Blaine, solutions to problems and avenues for improvement and growth. I have spoken with hundreds of Blaine residents at their door to find out what their wants and needs are within the scope of what the city can provide.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area?
An important issue facing the city of Blaine is how the city will continue to grow. Many areas currently undeveloped have low density zoning. I support maintaining current zoning as much as possible. Possible rezoning allowing additional large apartment complexes could overcrowd our schools and increase already high traffic levels.
I support the expansion of the 105th Avenue corridor to include upscale restaurants, unique shopping experiences, and safe places to gather which will bring visitors from other suburbs to enjoy the Blaine experience.
Completion of funding for Highway 65 improvement is critically important.
A safe community is assured when law enforcement has total support from the top down. Coming from a law enforcement extended family, I believe keeping our law enforcement fully funded, properly trained, and supported by the mayor and city council is critical to maintaining a healthy and safe environment for our community.
Michelle Rice
Age: 48
Family: 3 kids
Occupation: Self Employed business owner
Education: Master in Finance, ordained minister, nutritionist, executive coach and certified trainer
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Vice-president of the Spring Lake Park Hockey Board, Centennial Hockey Board, vice-president of ARA of Minnesota, MS Society, Feed My Starving Children, St. Jude Children Research, Mary Ann Young Center, domestic abuse centers, Keeping Kids Warm and Dress for Success.
Contact information: michellericeforblaine@gmail.com, 763-218-3703
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I believe in the ability for local government to make a real difference to the citizens. I want to represent the citizens on their views and express their voice. Blaine is a great place to live, and I want to continue the work to make it an even better place to live. I get excited about integrating ideas and my skill sets to help ensure the best outcomes. My 30+ years in retail, service, real estate, marketing, operations and public relations have provided me with skills and insights that will be useful at the council table. I conduct myself with integrity and commitment and I intend to be true to those values in all that I do for the city.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area?
Completing important projects that are already underway (Roadways, Northtown for example) I want to be one of the decision makers who develop the future for our community, ensure its alignment with your values, and support the vision that you have for your family, your business and yourself. I have a genuine passion for this community, its citizens and its future success. We need to revitalize some areas, support business and business owners and lay out a long term strategic plan that helps residents understand where we are headed and feel like they are a part of it. We need to take the city to the next level and become the number one fastest growing city and keep people spending their money here to support our city.
J. Steve Weed
Family: Wife, Tracy Peck, five children and eight grandchildren with number eight on the way.
Occupation: 40-year career in the music business in both purchasing and sales. I was director of budgeting for Lieberman‘s, where I was responsible for $50 million in sales and was a vice president for Handleman/Madacy responsible for $25 million in sales to all Best Buy’s across the country. I’m now semi-retired.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I served three years on the Amen Circle Homeowners Association and was a joint owner of a small franchise business for five years.
Contact information: SteveForBlaine@gmail.com, 612-801-2046
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
My name is Steve Weed and I am running for City Council of Blaine, Ward 2. I have lived in Anoka county for 20 years and Blaine for 10. I was approached about running for the open City Council seat, and after careful consideration, I know I have the skills and judgment needed to be a strong candidate. Now that I am semi retired, I also have the time and commitment It takes to serve on the City Council.
My 40-year career in the music business in both purchasing and sales makes me a strong candidate in dealing with the cities management and budgetary needs.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area?
My first priority is that our businesses, neighborhoods and schools are safe and protected by a well trained, well paid police force that is a benefit to our city. Secondly, as a council member, I want to see responsible growth, maximizing our resources and protecting our cities environment. Finally, any discussion of Blaine business should include the reconstruction of Highway 65, a vital link between the North Metro in the Twin Cities. This project should offer Blaine businesses many opportunities, such as new business development, increase access to local businesses, decrease congestion, and the additional positive impacts of the frontage roads. Areas of the city that I want to always see maintaining improvement is our infrastructure, cleanliness of our parks and Blaine beach, construction in low-density areas as not to disrupt the environment, keeping our water and wells safe for its residents and maintaining proper zoning ordinances.
I believe I’m a candidate who listens well to the residents of Ward 2, other city council members opinions, and takes responsibility for results.
Terry Wold
Family: Wife Donna for over 50 years, two children and four grandchildren.
Occupation: Semi-retired local business owner.
Education: Graduate of Dunwoody College specializing in Architectural Engineering and Construction Management.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Circle Pines/Centennial firefighter and EMT and served as a Circle Pines representative in formation of the Centennial Fire District for 12 years, current Blaine representative on the SBM Fire District Board of Directors for the last three years, Blaine Beyond the Yellow Ribbon vice-president for nine years, currently on Blaine Traffic Commission as vice-chair for the last six years, Blaine/Anoka County election judge for over 20 years, Lions Clubs International for over 33 years and more.
Contact information: Wold4blaine@gmail.com, 612-759-5433
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
My family and I have been residents of Circle Pines for 12 years and Blaine residents for the past 37 years and I’ve given back to Blaine and Anoka County during that time on several boards, commissions and have extensively volunteered around the county. This makes me especially qualified for the job.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area?
I will approach the following current and future issues with sensible solutions rather than political: Highway 65, Northtown and 105th/Nassau Street redevelopments. Reduce the reliance of city budgets on property taxes. Enhancing cultural, recreational and educational amenities for businesses and residents alike. Make Blaine a destination city that attracts and retains residences, businesses and their employees. Promote and enhance sports facilities and programs.
Promote a city of communities, parks and businesses.
