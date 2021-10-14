A new housing development, Lexington Waters, in northern Blaine was approved by the City Council Oct. 4.
The Lexington Waters housing development will be located on 111 acres, spread across several parcels of land on the east side of the 13000 block of Lexington Avenue Northeast and along the 131st Avenue Northeast alignment, said Erik Thorvig, Blaine’s community development director.
The Lexington Waters project has been in the works since 2018. The applicant of the project is St. Louis Park-based real estate investment firm Sotarra, and the construction company is D.R. Horton, headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
The Lexington Waters development will have a total of 272 new units, including 180 single-family lots, 92 detached townhomes, and space for stormwater ponds, a park and trails. Thorvig said 104 of the single-family lots will be 65 feet wide, and 76 of the lots will be 55 feet wide. The floor plans will be 1,200-1,600 square feet of finished area and have an estimated price range of $450,000 to $650,000.
The detached townhomes will consist of two-story and rambler layouts. The proposed units will have a minimum of 1,500 square feet of finished square footage above grade.
The estimated price range of the detached townhomes is $350,000 to $500,000.
The designs of the single-family homes and the detached townhomes will vary. Materials will include brick, stone, Hardie/LP (fiber cement) siding on the front elevation, and varying gables and hip rooflines, Thorvig said.
Concerns about tree preservation were brought forward during a Sept. 14 public hearing before the Planning Commission.
Thorvig said the majority of the land where Lexington Waters will be built is located on old sod farms, but a southwestern portion of the development is being built on an old tree farm where the majority of the pine trees will need to be removed because they’re infested with worms.
Thorvig said Sotarra is primarily planning on preserving trees along Lexington Avenue, a segment located on the western side of the development site that’s adjacent to an existing neighborhood and another segment near a wetland area that’s located near the center of the development.
Sotarra is in the process of reviewing if more trees can be saved along Lexington Avenue, Thorvig said.
City Council Member Julie Jeppson expressed dismay over the lack of variety in the housing options in the Lexington Waters development plan, despite the size of the site.
“In all the documents I’ve read, [D.R. Horton] talk about the variety of housing, and I do fully believe that D.R. Horton has a good, quality product — that’s not my frustration,” Jeppson said. “My frustration is that the variety of housing is a different look to single-family housing. Right now with the trends in housing, variety in the type of housing offered has to be there. To me, that’s the beauty in what The Lakes neighborhood is. It’s a massive variety of housing opportunities that various income levels and stages of life can buy into. I feel with a massive parcel of land like that we can get a little more creative in the variations we offer people to live in this city.”
City Council Member Jess Robertson agreed with Jeppson on the lack of variety in housing. Robertson asked the City Council to think about what it would like the city of Blaine to look like as it gets closer to maxing out.
“I think the timing of this project was just a little ill placed with the strategic conversation that we wanted to have on housing,” Robertson said. “For me, just because the project is where it is at this point in time and with it being in the works for so long [since 2018], it doesn’t make any sense for us to put the brakes on it.”
Sotarra partner and president Ben Schmidt said the company tried to create as much housing variety as possible while still trying to keep the lots low in price, but Sotarra’s market research indicated that more buyers are looking for separate housing units, so single-family homes and detached townhomes were chosen.
“I certainly recognize we want more variety in housing types, and that’s actually quite frankly what we think we’re putting forth,” Schmidt said. “I think we’ll have a nice diverse neighborhood based on age and income groups.”
Jeppson cautioned the City Council that Blaine needs apartments and other types of medium-density housing in the city, and that Lexington Waters could’ve accommodated those types of housing options.
“The parcels in which we will need to build apartment buildings and non-traditional housing options are just going to become that much more random, because we still need to have those housing options,” Jeppson said. “They’re just not going to be in the ideal location.”
The City Council voted 5-1 in favor of rezoning the property from farm residential to development flex and to approve a preliminary plat. Jeppson opposed both motions.
