The Blaine Arts Council is seeking entries for its upcoming photography exhibit and ninth annual juried art show on Jan. 7-31.
The exhibit is open to all photographers in all cities and is free to participate in. Photography may display a variety of subject matters.
Awards will be given for the best of show and first, second and third place.
Sarah Filipi of Sarah Grace Photography LLC will jury the exhibit.
Participants may enter up to three pieces for display and award consideration. Art pieces must be wired and ready to hang. Alligator clips or saw tooth hangers will not be accepted.
The entry and release form may be obtained online at bit.Ly/2ZhNyQt or in person at the Blaine Parks and Recreation Department at Blaine City Hall, which is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Photographers need to bring their pieces to Blaine City Hall, located at 10801 Town Square Drive NE, Blaine. Dates to drop off artwork are now through Tuesday, Jan. 7, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Blaine Parks and Recreation Department. Offices will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Entries may also be dropped off 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the City Hall lunchroom. A signed entry and release form must accompany the artwork, or it will not be displayed.
The city of Blaine has the unconditional right not to accept or display any work of art. The city is also not responsible for theft, loss or damage to any artwork.
Artwork on display may be offered for sale; however, any exchange of funds must be done directly between the artist and the purchaser.
Artwork, including any sold works, is to remain on display for the duration of the exhibit. Artwork and sold art may be claimed starting Friday, Jan. 31.
An awards presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Blaine City Hall.
For more information on the show contact the Blaine Arts Council via email at blaineartscouncil@outlook.com or by calling the Blaine Park and Recreation Department at 763-785-6164.
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.