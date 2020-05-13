In 2017 Lever Street north of 125th Avenue was a gravel road without city sewer and water. Then a majority of property owners along the road petitioned the city for improvements.
Now Lever Street is paved with full utility access. A brand new school, Sunrise Elementary, sits to the west, and the Mill Ponds, Oakwood Ponds and Woodridge neighborhoods have been developed along this stretch as well.
On May 4 the Blaine City Council approved $1.7 million in special assessments to help cover the cost of paving the road and extending utilities.
The project, which was completed last year, cost about $3.5 million, according to city documents.
Assessments can be paid over a 10-year period with an interest rate of 3.5%.
Not all properties are being assessed equally, because not all the property owners asked for the project.
For the six parcels that didn’t sign the petition for improvements, the portion of the assessment for sewer and water is deferred, meaning it doesn’t have to be paid until the properties are developed and hook up to utilities. Deferred assessments to be collected as future connection charges total about $329,000.
The street assessments for non-petitioning properties are different as well. Back in July 2017 the City Council agreed to cut the street portion of the assessments in half for those six properties. The city did so by using about $282,000 in reserves and Pavement Management Program funds.
Two of the six parcels had their assessments reduced further, based on an evaluation of how much the project would benefit them. This caused a $9,000 gap in funding for the project, which is being covered by Pavement Management Program funds, City Engineer Dan Schluender said.
The properties that asked for the improvements, including the Anoka-Hennepin School District, must pay their full assessments, except in cases where the properties were developed into multiple lots. In those cases, the full assessment is divided among the various lots.
Before approving the assessment roll May 4, the City Council had a public hearing, and several property owners objected to the assessments and interest rate.
Ron and Irene Tamblyn objected to the assessments on their parcels in a letter claiming their land does not receive any special benefit from the improvements, the assessment is not uniform and the assessment exceeds any benefit.
Resident Gerald Clarey spoke, saying Mayor Tom Ryan had previously stated at the July 13, 2017, City Council meeting that if other sources of revenue could be applied to assessment that they should.
Clarey recommended using some of the $2.6 million in funds the city received last year from North Suburban Hospital District.
“We’re in a tough time economically,” Clarey said. “I’m 70 years old and retired, and the $55,750 assessment I have on my property is a big hit. I would recommend passing on some of that to the developer.”
Council Member Andrew Garvais said the city has taken steps to reduce the assessments for residents and reminded Lever Street residents that seniors can defer the assessment if they’re 65 or older.
“In my 34 years, I don’t think we’ve ever reduced in half the street assessments,” Ryan added.
But Council Member Richard Paul disagreed, saying, “I think we need to reduce the assessment.”
Resident Dan Fish wrote a comment during the Zoom City Council meeting that objected to the 3.5% interest rate, which he believing to be unfair.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think there’s much we can do with that,” Council Member Wes Hovland said. “In all fairness, this is something that everyone gets who’s assessed for all road projects and chooses to pay it off over a period of time ends up paying. I’m afraid we’d be setting a pretty dangerous precedent if we tried to change that.”
“That’s probably the lowest rate we’ve ever seen,” Ryan added. “It’s generally 4-5%.”
The City Council unanimously approved the Lever Street assessments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.