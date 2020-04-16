The Blaine City Council approved a new 14-home single-family housing development April 6.
The development, which will be called Harpers Haven, is located at 12750 Harpers St. NE. The 4.01-acre property is owned by Waters Edge Investments.
City Planner Lori Johnson said the homes will be located on 70- to 85-foot-wide lots, which are enhanced with exterior architectural details. The homes will include brick, stone, varying gables and hip rooflines.
Floor plans would vary with a minimum of 1,500 square feet of finished area above grade for a split entry or two-story and a minimum of 1,400 square feet above grade for a rambler style home. The estimated price range is $400,000 to $500,000 or more.
A trail access from Guadalcanal Street to 128th Avenue is planned for the development, which includes park dedication fees as part of the platting, Johnson said.
The City Council unanimously approved the preliminary plat and a conditional use permit for the development.
