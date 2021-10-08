A bit of intrigue, a touch of magic and a bunch of excitement serve as the backdrop of the long-awaited return to the stage for Blaine High School Theater, as it performs its fall play “Stone Soup” Oct. 15-17.
The play marks the first live performance since before the coronavirus pandemic. While the show went on with virtual performances for the past year and a half, the eagerness and energy felt being back on stage has been palpable.
“While it was a positive learning experience doing digital productions last year, theater is really meant to be live and in-person,” Blaine theater director Andrew Rakerd said. “This show is largely centered around the idea of community, so it’s a fitting show to mark the return to a fully in-person season.”
The production is based on the popular children’s story by the same name, with several new students trying out theater this fall enhancing the show.
“The cast is having a blast,” Rakerd said. “I’ve noticed that a lot of the students are new to the BHS Theater Department, and they’ve really stepped up to make this a great show. I think audiences of all ages will appreciate the positive messaging and fun musical numbers.
“This children’s musical is about the value of coming together as a community and sharing with each other so we can create something great — in the case of the story, a town of selfish villagers learns to come together to make a great soup. As our society is coming out of a period of extreme social isolation, it seems like the perfect opportunity to talk about cooperation and community values.”
A soldier, traveling home after a long war, is weary and hungry from his travels. He stumbles into a small town, hopeful that they might be willing to share a meal with him. However, the people of the town have learned how to be selfish and are unwilling to share what they have with each other, or with him. So the soldier comes up with a plan: He will make a pot of soup using nothing but water and a magical stone. Is the stone really magical, or does the soldier have something else planned?
The cast has embraced the message and is set to share it with a live audience.
“My favorite part of this show is watching the cast come together and bonding, because that is the exact message the play is trying to send,” senior stage manager Michaela Clark said. “With all the new underclassmen getting to know each other, it reminds me of the story itself. Especially now that COVID is over and ‘they don’t remember the last time anyone has shared in this town,’ it’s kind of sweet to be able to share just time in-person together. This is the first sense of normalcy I have felt in a very long time.
“I’m really looking forward to spending time with everyone during tech week and performances. I also am really excited to see how this show turns out. Rehearsing in chunks is difficult sometimes because you can’t put it all together and it can be hard to keep track of the story line, but I believe this production is going to turn out great in the end.”
Show times are Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m.
To purchase tickets online, visit bhstheatre.booktix.com.
