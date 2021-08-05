A four-story, 64-unit apartment building is expected to start construction in Blaine in spring 2022.
Known as Arris II Apartments, the project will be on a total of 2 acres on two parcels at 9440 and 9460 Ulysses St. NE. The properties are adjacent to the existing Berkshire Central Apartments and Northview Villa Mobile Home Park.
Construction is expected to take about a year.
The Arris II Apartments, owned by Kami Inc. Real Estate Investments, based in Woodbury, will have 15 studio, six-studio alcove, 33 one-bedroom, seven two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. Anticipated rental rates are $1,100 to $2,000 a month depending on the unit and location in the building, according to Blaine City Planner Lori Johnson.
The apartment building will include typical amenities seen in new apartment buildings, including a community room, exercise room, exterior dog run, on-site management office and package room. There are a total of 119 parking stalls, including 57 underground stalls.
The general contractor and architects for the Arris II Apartments is Minnetonka-based AMCON Construction. The exterior of the building will be a combination of brick, block and engineered wood paneling, board and batten siding and glass, Johnson said.
Kami Inc. will pay a total of $267,328 in park dedication fees, including $17,408 credit for fees paid when it bought the property in 2007.
Last spring Kami requested a comprehensive land use plan amendment to change the property from planned industrial/planned commercial to high density residential. Kami also sought a conditional use permit for the project.
The Blaine Planning Commission held a public hearing April 13, where residents largely supported the project. One resident, Mark Ouellette, had concerns about traffic, locations of access points and potential vibrations, which he said he has already experienced with the Berkshire Central Apartments. The commission unanimously recommended approval of the project.
The City Council unanimously approved the land use plan amendment and conditional use permit May 3.
“This location actually makes sense,” City Council Member Jess Robertson said at the meeting. “For those who aren’t aware of its histories, it’s kind of one of those weird properties that could never really live up to its potential the way it’s zoned. When this came up at the Planning Commission meeting, I did watch it, and believe it or not that vibrations thing is actually real. Another one of the Planning Commission members had also stated that a lot of times during new construction ... there’s a potential for that, so I hear that gentleman’s concern. I want to make sure we’re not negatively impacting any of the current residents again. I think it makes sense to look at this land use change and to allow for these apartments to go here. The Berkshire’s is a really nice apartment complex. I know they’ve been at capacity so there’s obviously a need. I just want to make sure that the impact is minimal to the surrounding residents.”
Second land-use change
On July 19 the City Council approved a second change for the land use of the property, converting it from high density residential to high density residential 2 at the request of the Metropolitan Council.
Previously the Metropolitan Council allowed flexibility on densities for apartment projects in Blaine by including adjacent similar areas in the calculation of density, according to city staff. On July 19 Johnson told the council this approach was used to allow 34 units per acre at Legends of Blaine, as opposed to the 20 units per acre allowed by the high density residential use at the time of approval.
Johnson said that for some reason “the Metropolitan Council was not willing to include the adjacent Berkshire apartments in the calculation of density for this project.” She said the Met Council didn’t raise the issue until the formal review process, which occurs after city approval of a comprehensive plan amendment.
The Metropolitan Council requested that the project be designated high density residental-2, which was the land use category recently created for the Lexington Meadows Apartments.
Johnson said the HDR-2 land use allows for up to 60 units per acre but that the city can limit the number through the conditional use permit required in the planned business district.
“If the Arris project were to fall through, the city could still limit future developments to the 32 units per acre proposed for the Arris project,” she said.
The City Council unanimously approved the comprehensive land use plan amendment to convert the parcels to HDR-2.
