Dominance and drama highlighted a trio of area golfers advancing past the Section 5AAA Championships and onto state.
Blaine sophomore Kathryn VanArragon dominated the field to earn section medalist honors by seven strokes, finishing with a two-day score of 141.
Spring Lake Park’s Liz Bradley earned 13th overall and was joined in the final round by teammate May Richmond. Brooklyn Bauer and Lydia Wilson also reached the final day for Blaine.
In the boys field, Spring Lake Park’s Mason Roloff thrived as well, earning co-medalist honors at 6-under par to help lead the Panthers to a runner-up team finish. Jack Wellen also qualified for state with a clutch performance, winning a sudden death playoff for the final spot. Ben Wackman finished 18th, Owen O’Keefe 24th, Jake Birdwell 25th and Keegan O’Keefe 29th.
The Class AAA State Tournament is June 15-16 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
