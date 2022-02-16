New year. New section. Same result: a standout performance, and a trip back to state.
The Blaine dance team delivered a dominant display at the Section 3AAA Championships in Bloomington Feb. 12, winning the jazz title and finishing as the runner-up in kick to advance to state in both. The state tournament is Feb. 18-19 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
“Our team went out at sections and left it all out on the floor,” Blaine head coach Trina Develice said. “They danced with a ton of energy and really worked to prove that they wanted to advance to the state tournament. A big thing we talk about is dancing as one and they did just that. They were a team and danced together.”
“It was such an incredible feeling to be named section champions,” captain Maddie Jones said. “Moving into a new section this year, we were unsure of how things would play out, but our team went into sections feeling really confident in ourselves and I think that really showed out on the floor. Everyone gave their all and had no regrets, and that’s all we could ever ask for. Proud to be a Bengalette today and everyday.”
Blaine had a rank score of five in jazz, outpacing fellow state qualifiers Centennial (11) and Mounds View (16), with Spring Lake Park just outside the top three at 17.
In kick, Mounds View narrowly came out on top in front of Blaine, with Spring Lake Park securing the final state spot to qualify for state for its 20th year in a row.
“I feel like our team danced at an all-time,” captain Tina Wadhwa said. “Sections is the competition we work towards all year, so it was such an amazing feeling knowing that we did our best.”
“It was definitely one of our best performances yet, and I’m beyond proud of what all my teammates put out on the floor! You could tell how bad we wanted it while dancing,” captain Makenna Sandberg said. “The energy on the floor was radiating.”
“I felt that we had our best showings of both jazz and kick at sections, and really just left everything on the floor,” Jones said. “Not a single dancer came off and wished they would’ve pushed harder, and that’s when we knew we had finally reached the top.”
Blaine has stood out throughout the season with a deep roster featuring an array of abilities, enabling the team to excel in both kick and jazz.
“We have such a talented and diverse group of dancers that make up our team,” Wadhwa said. “This ensures that we have a girl for every type of dance style. This is also the reason we were able to advance to the state tournament for both dances.”
“Our team does a really good job of holding each other accountable and making sure we’re all pulling our own weight,” Jones said. “The hard work, determination and encouragement we’ve had at our practices this season got us to where we are today.”
“We have a great group of seniors who have done an amazing job leading the team and pushing the team to achieve goals this year,” Develice said. “Our team set the goal to go to state in both kick and jazz; they really pushed themselves in practice in both routines and their hard work paid off in advancing to the state tournament.”
Once the competition ended at sections came the wait for the standings to be announced.
Then, the celebration, not only of a trip to state, but a championship.
“I was so happy! We have been working so hard this year and one of our goals was to become section champs in the jazz category,” Wadhwa said. “To see that goal become accomplished was such an amazing feeling.”
“We were ecstatic and jumping up and down! There is no better feeling than hearing your team’s named called over those speakers,” Sandberg said. “Being moved into a new section this year, we didn’t really know how it would play out. The competition was very tight between the teams throughout the whole season, but we kept working hard at practice to come out on top!”
It will be another season culminating on the state tournament floor, continuing the tradition of one of the top programs in the state.
“It is fun to see each group and how much they grow from the beginning of the year to the end,” Develice said. “We have had success in past years leading up to this one and I feel that the girls know that feeling of wanting to hear their name called and want to really push to show the judges that they want it.
“They have been a very motivated team that works really hard. I am so proud of them all for continuing to work hard with high expectations while also having fun doing what they love.”
Section 2A
PACT Charter advanced as the runner-up in jazz at the Section 2A Championships in Melrose Feb. 12. PACT earned seventh in kick.
Section 3AA
Totino-Grace advanced to state as the runner-up in both jazz and kick at the Section 3AA Championships in North Branch Feb. 12.
