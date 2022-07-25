Fluctuations in population are leading the Anoka-Hennepin School Board to consider a change in elementary and middle school boundaries. During the board’s July 11 meeting, associate superintendents Mary Wolverton, Becky Brodeur and Chief Operations Officer Greg Cole gave a presentation concerning changes to school boundaries that, once finalized, will take effect in fall 2023. Two community input sessions were also announced for this coming September and October, with exact dates to be determined.
Wolverton presented findings of growth pockets in the Dayton, Champlin and Blaine attendance areas. Elementary school boundaries were last adjusted in 2018 with a five-year
commitment, so this restructuring was expected. It was also noted that potential readjustments would have current students remain in their same clusters and attend the same high school.
The findings during Brodeur’s presentation on middle schools showed that the school board would need to reconsider a previous boundary plan. Middle school boundaries were also adjusted in 2018, but with a 10-year commitment. An imbalance was found between Roosevelt and Northdale Middle Schools, which are unique in that they both serve as feeder schools to Blaine High School.
This means all students in those middle school boundaries will also attend the same high school, rather than splitting between several. Brodeur wants to accelerate the boundary change process to address the imbalance, and stressed that this would not affect attendance at Blaine High School.
Along with the community meetings, boundary updates will also be given during the September and October regular board meetings. The board is expected to consider and vote on the boundaries in their Nov. 21 meeting, with affected families being informed of the finalized boundaries in December. School board meetings or get in contact by visiting ahschools.us/schoolboard.
