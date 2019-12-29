This fall, Blaine started a New American Academy to teach Anoka County immigrants and refugees about public safety and services available to them in the community.
Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Community Risk Reduction Fire and Life Safety Educator Becky Booker, who retired late last month, said the New Americans Academy teaches immigrants and refugees about the police and fire departments, medical services, laws in the United States, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Anoka County Library.
“In Africa I used to be a bodyguard, so I’m taking the New American Academy classes because I want to be a police officer,” said Hassan Zorkot, who was originally from Lebanon but moved to Anoka County from Côte d’Ivoire last year. “I want to learn about what they do here.”
Classes for the Blaine New American Academy have been running once a month since September and go through February. The classes are free for all ESL and GED students.
Booker said classes at the New American Academy are needed because many of the immigrants and refugees who end up in Anoka County come from countries that are very different from the United States.
“Immigrants and refugees are a population who have a lot of calls in our community, so we need to intercede by changing behaviors and giving them knowledge that they do not have,” she said.
Booker added the classes also help educate the instructors at the New American Academy, especially the first responders, in customs that may be unfamiliar to them.
“Immigrants and refugees are the fastest-growing group of people in our county,” Booker said. “As first responders, we want to make sure that we are giving competent service, and that comes in many different forms. It isn’t enough that we teach them, but they need to teach us as well.”
This year, there are teachers from the SBM Fire Department, Blaine Police Department, Allina Health, SNAP, Anoka County Library, Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo and Nigerian-American Bukola Oriola, who was trafficked by her American husband.
Booker, who is also on the Anoka County Immigrant Refugee Committee, helped start the New American Academy in Mounds View four years ago after Mounds View Police Chief Nate Harder pushed to get the academy in the city after hearing about the program.
The first year it was held at the Mounds View Community Center YMCA, and no one turned out to attend. It was moved to Silver View Education Center in Mounds View, where English as a Second Language (ESL) and General Educational Development (GED) classes were being held, and there was a large turnout.
Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany later heard about the New American Academy from Booker and asked her to bring it to Blaine, so she did.
This 2019-2020 session is the third overall and the first at the Blaine Human Service Center, located at 1201 89th Ave. NE, where ESL and GED classes are held.
“The New American Academy serves everybody new who’s coming here because it serves people who are coming from other countries where the laws and customs are very different from here,” Podany said. “It serves their own interest to be educated in safety, and it serves our own interest as well. We have a very divisive society today, and that bothers me. Regardless of where you stand on immigration, because this isn’t about immigration, we just want to teach people who are here what they can expect to make their lives easier and make them safer.”
During the classes immigrants and refugees learn how to call 911, how to cook safely, how to install a smoke and carbon monoxide detector, how to use a fire extinguisher, how to get SNAP benefits, how to use library services and more.
“I enjoy the education in the class and learning to stay safe,” said Dr. Skender Mehmeti, who came to Anoka County from Kosovo two years ago. “I advise other immigrants to take this class. It’s very, very important. Immigrants need this knowledge to be safe.”
“This works. It really works,” Booker said. “These people are missing foundational information. It doesn’t matter if they came here 12 months ago or 20 months ago. They don’t understand police, fire or 911 calls. It’s my job to help them to know. They have sacrificed so much to get here. I don’t want them to get here and die. That’s totally unacceptable to me.”
Anyone who’s in an ESL or GED class is qualified to attend the free New American Academy. There will be an emergency medical services class 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, and a human trafficking and library class 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Blaine Human Services Center.
For more information, Anoka County ESL and GED students should ask their teachers or call the Blaine Human Service Center at 763-783-4707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.